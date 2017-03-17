 
75th Anniversary K-9 Veteran 2.5 Inch Magnum Coin

The 75th Anniversary K-9 Veteran 2.5 Inch Magnum Coin was designed to honor this nation's military and law enforcement K-9's and their handlers. Thank you for your service!
 
 
SAN ANTONIO - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Marines are not strangers to using K-9s in warfare. Marines used K-9s very effectively during the campaigns in Haiti before the official program even began in 1942.  In Haiti K-9s were used to sniff out ambushes in the dense jungle.  Dogs were so successful in that campaign they were added to the Small Wars Operations Guide.

The program to train and integrate service dogs into our nation's military began on March 13, 1942.  Since then, man's best friend has served with us side-by-side at times.

The Marine Corps K-9 fills many missions in our Corps.  K-9s are used for police work, guard-duty, and IED warfare.  A great debt is owed to our K-9 counterparts for their selfless work.  The 75th Anniversary K-9 Veteran 2.5 Inch Magnum Coin is a design by Devil Dog Shirts that pays homage to our K-9 Marines and their fellow Marine handlers.

Our Values

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a war-fighter can buy! All of our apperal is made in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward.

Our Gear

All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.

-The original 75th Anniversary K-9 Veteran 2.5 Inch Magnum Coin
-Deep 3D relief with metallic accents
-2.5 inch, 4 mm thick, highly detailed commemorative coin
-Coins sold individually

Our Team

Our team of Marine Corps vets play an important role in the designs created by devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts is licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our art depicts the Honor, Courage, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fi!

To get this item visit: http://devildogshirts.com/product/doggy-bag/75th-annivers...

For more information on this and more bad-ass gear, visit Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
