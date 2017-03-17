New Website Launches To Review The Most Popular Detox Teas DetoxTeaGuide.com aims to take the confusion out of using detox teas for overall good health and wellness. Hailey Davis of DetoxTeaGuide.com PEORIA, Ariz. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Everywhere you turn these days, someone seems to be touting the benefits of detox teas.



Whether you're looking to increase your metabolism, gain energy or just get healthy overall, detox teas seem to be the answer.



But do these teas really do what all the marketing claims say?



That's exactly what



Led by founder and lead-researcher Hailey Davis, the site will go out and buy all the most popular detox teas on the market.



Then, she and her team will actually use the teas according to the directions on the packaging and record their results.



Once a consensus is reached, a comprehensive review will be written up and published on the blog.



Further, a video review will be recorded and posted to YouTube and Vimeo.



The overall goal of DetoxTeaGuide.com will be to develop a database of detox tea reviews and information so anyone who's thinking of using one of these teas can make an informed decision.



Here's what founder Hailey Davis had to say, "The potential benefits of these teas ranges from simple detox, to increasing your metabolism to maintaining a healthy weight and more. So it's no wonder why so many people use them. The only problem is, there are now so many of these teas available, it's hard to figure out which ones work the best."



The website will also aggregate the reviews and ratings to keep a list of the 10 best detox teas.



So whether you call them detox teas, slimming teas, weight loss teas or teatox, this list should go a long way in helping people find one that can help them reach their health and fitness goals.



For more information, please visit www.DetoxTeaGuide.com.



