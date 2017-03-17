GSF Mortgage President Named Among 40 Under 40 By Two Trade Publications

President Chad Jampedro

-- GSF Mortgage Corp. is excited to announce that company president, Chad Jampedro, has been recognized as a Top 40 Under 40 mortgage executive—by not one, but two separate trade publications:andmagazines.This is the fifth time Jampedro has received a 40 Under 40 award in the mortgage industry, where he is frequently recognized for his innovative approach to leadership.Jampedro is an accomplished mortgage banking and real estate industry executive with more than 16 years of production and leadership experience at GSF Mortgage Corporation. Jampedro has played an integral role in establishing GSF Mortgage as an industry leader. As a result, GSF Mortgage is a direct seller/servicer with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac as well as a Ginnie Mae Issuer - which allows the company to retain servicing on nearly 70% of retail production. GSF Mortgage has offices in 32 states and is continuing to grow."Chad's exposure to the multiple aspects of the lending industry at a high level has contributed to his unique perspective and the ability to associate the duties and objectives in each department into a service level design and operational plan," writesIn addition toJampedro was also recognized as one of the 2016 40 Most Influential Mortgage Professionals byGSF Mortgage continues to expand and is currently looking to fill a number of positions throughout the United States including branch managers, mortgage underwriters and mortgage processors. If you are looking for a dynamic company with a great work culture, benefits and a remarkable reputation, please visit gogsf.com/careers.# # #GSF Mortgage is an established and experienced direct mortgage lender with more than 23 years of lending experience. We continue to serve the next generation of homeowners by training our team to execute the mortgage process differently. We pride ourselves on consistency and integrity, which is why the average tenure of a GSF employee is more than 10 years. With 32 locations nationwide, our strengths keep GSF Mortgage "Lending in Your Favor". Interested in finding out more about us? Visit us at GoGSF.com and check out our available career opportunities.