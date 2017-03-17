Local Business Finds Success in Fundraising

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass.
- March 23, 2017
- PRLog
-- Bacci Chocolate Design, owners of the CB Stuffer brand of products is not unfamiliar with the daily requests from organizations looking for donations "when I had my brick and mortar Main Street retail shop I was amazed with the number of requests I would receive," stated owner Erin Calvo-Bacci who is referring to The Chocolate Truffle which she sold in August of 2015, "there were unfortunately many days when not a single customer might walk in to purchase items, but many would walk in looking for a donation item." At first Calvo-Bacci had given out gift certificates thinking at least it would bring people into the store, but many of the gift certificates which went out, were never redeemed. Then she launched fundraising days with the intent the organization would promote the collaboration to their connections who would shop in the store and receive a percent of the sale back. This fundraising option also proved difficult because in order for it to be successful both the store and the organization had to promote the event across multiple channels which was often costly. "In 2005 there weren't the number of free marketing channels there are today such as social media, email marketing and texting to customers, for small companies with a limited marketing budget, I'm a fan of paying little and especially free." Pushing people to shop in retail stores can also be difficult especially when more people are turning to shopping online and their phones, so they would offer a code online too in hopes of raising more dollars. The concept is a win/win if people actually shop. In 2016 Bacci Chocolate Design rebranded and launched CB Stuffer as an online retail division and in 2017 they launched the fundraising division in answer to the calls and emails they were still receiving. The company chose the Valentine's Day Holiday since it's a large chocolate holiday. Schools in Medford and Reading and First Parish Congregational Church in Wakefield participated in the fundraiser which 50% went back to their organizations. "We were very happy with the interest and revenue the fundraiser generated" stated Carlo Bacci CPC Officer of CB Stuffer, "too many communities especially schools are seeing a cut in their budgets so this is a great way for us to collaborate because every dollar helps."
CB Stuffer items are available at a wide range of specialty retailers including Stonewall Kitchen,
The TJX companies and The Paper Store. They're working on everyday fundraising initiatives to roll out this year and encourage non-profit organizations and schools to connect with them so they may help them with their fundraising needs.
For fundraising contact Erin Calvo-Bacci at 781-595-1511 or erin@cbstuffer.com
About CB Stuffer https://www.cbstuffer.com
- Located in Swampscott MA, the National Specialty Retailer is known for its CB Stuffer Peanut Butter Cups which were a Rachael Ray Snack of the Day, Gourmet Bars, Chocolate Pizzas and pizza slices. They are members of the Specialty Food Association, the Retail Association of MA, the National Retail Federation, the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce.