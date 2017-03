Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning Explains Why Regular Coil Cleaning Is Important

End

-- With spring officially here, things are beginning to heat up in the South Florida area. This is the time of year where historic averages indicate that it is sooner, rather than later, that those steamy afternoons will be back. And, if you want to be prepared to beat the heat, it is important that you get your air conditioning system checked before the worst of the heat arrives. Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning is ready to come out and make sure you can face whatever Mother Nature throws your way.Regular air conditioner coil cleaning is an extremely important part of your a/c maintenance. As you run your system, your coils collect dust, dirt, and debris, leading to a much less efficient unit. This can result in a hotter indoor environment, higher utility bills, more frequent system breakdowns, and a shortened lifespan for your unit. Help to extend your air conditioner's life by bringing in Ewing Air to clean the coils.Before you really need your system up and running, make sure you take care of any issues. Contact Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning, today, and set up your appointment.For more information visit http://www.ewingair.com or call 561-768-5997.