Three New Distributors Now Supply the IrriGreen Genius Irrigation System to Contractors in Texas, Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana
Innovative Lawn Irrigation Technology that Reduces Installation Costs and Saves Water is Now Available to Professional Landscape Contractors from a Total of 12 Distributors with 114 Locations in 20 States
"I was not very enthusiastic about turf irrigation supply until I learned about IrriGreen," said Garry Rich, president, Pro Chem Sales. "IrriGreen changed my mind because their technology is a game changer. It sets new standards for water conservation and installation efficiency and makes mechanical sprinkler systems obsolete." Pro Chem Sales has provided fertilizers, pesticides, soil amendments, and equipment to professional landscapers, sports field managers, golf course superintendents, park and recreation facility managers, and pest control professionals since 1987. They have showrooms and warehouses in Amarillo and Lubbock, Texas.
"At Silver Creek we pride ourselves as early adopters and ambassadors of the latest technologies in the irrigation industry," said Jerry Troy, product manager, Silver Creek Supply. "IrriGreen's technology has great potential for us and our contractors."
"We first found out about IrriGreen at the Irrigation Show. So many contractors were crowded around their display, we did not even get to talk with them," said Ryan Rubie, sales manager, Mountain Supply Company. "IrriGreen's technology innovation is impressive, and when customers came into our stores asking for IrriGreen, we decided to contact them about becoming a distributor."
The only system singled out for exceptional technology innovation in the "Twenty for 2016" new product awards competition, IrriGreen is the first irrigation system to extend smart control from the controller out to the sprinkler head. IrriGreen "prints" water in controlled patterns on a lawn. IrriGreen waters so precisely that its streams reach right up to the edge of adjacent hardscapes, such as driveways and curbs, without wasteful overspraying Center for Irrigation Technology (CIT) tests show that IrriGreen can match the watering performance of mechanical systems while using 40 percent fewer gallons of water.
With only one computerized smart head per zone, instead of six to nine ordinary rotors, IrriGreen requires less pipe and less wire, fewer valves and fewer fittings, and there are fewer holes to dig. Contractors can install IrriGreen in half to one-third the time.
IrriGreen, Inc.
IrriGreen, Inc. (Minneapolis, Minn.) designs and manufactures digital technology for lawn irrigation that is simpler and faster to install, easier to adjust and maintain, and water conserving. Installed with just one digitally controlled, multi-stream sprinkler head per zone, IrriGreen waters in the exact shape of each zone, as configured by the installer on a Smartphone using the Genius® Mobile App. IrriGreen achieves superior water conservation with spray accuracy and watering uniformity unimaginable with ordinary irrigation systems. Discover the irrigation technology that is so smart it is Genius at www.irrigreen.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.
