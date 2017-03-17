Minsk Finance Names Kasper Law Group as Corporate Counsel

Minsk Finance,LLC in Los Angeles contracted Kasper Law Group, Los Angeles to handle corporate and litigation legal work

-- Minsk Finance, LLC a Real Estate Investment Company with investments in 7 large US cities has contracted Kasper Law Group, Los Angeles to handle corporate and litigation legal work."Minsk unique home ownership program appeals to the type of socially beneficial businesses I like to focus on", stated Travis Kasper, President of Kasper Law. "Chase Fonteno's considerable experience in this area of investment and challenges he and the company have faced by misinformation, require the company to have good legal representation with considerable real estate litigation experience. I believe we can handle the task".Kasper Law Group handles law related to Business, Mergers & Acquisitions, Trademark, Intellectual Property, Real Estate & Taxation. Travis Kasper graduated Loyola Law School and Georgetown University. Also, he spent his career practicing law in the California District Courts and US District Court and is well acquainted with the various courts and judges. Mr. Kasper has appeared in both state and federal court, including bankruptcy court, hundreds of times on a wide range of matters., said 'Chase' D Fonteno, President/CEO of Minsk Finance, LLCMinsk Finance, LLC is a private investment company based in the United States and owned by Balfour McGregor Ltd, a company based in the UK. The company is a multi-disciplined real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition and owner-financed sale of residential and multi-family real estate in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Indiana, Buffalo/NY, Pittsburg/PA, Atlanta/GA and a few other markets. Minsk Finance makes home ownership available to buyers without using any governmental programs or assistance, by helping individuals purchase sub-par homes with little cash down, where the buyers are required to do their own home repairs. The primary buyers are low income families that will have mortgage payments that are less than they were paying in rent. Currently Minsk Finance has investments in 7 US cities and plans to expand to at least 2 new cities per year.The statements made in this press release that are not historical fact are "forward-looking"statements which are based on current expectations that include a number of risks and uncertainties. This release is not made for the purpose of promoting any investment. Forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are not meant for any solicitation.