Launch Of African Women Lawyer's Association - The Law Society
Founder Caroline Newman LLM set up the African Women Lawyers' Association (AWLA) to help make the legal profession more accessible and culturally aware. She is a strong advocate for gender balance, diversity and inclusivity in leadership positioning.
This event has already brought together an impressive array of BAME women in leadership positions across key sectors of; business, education, media, law, medicine, executive recruitment, entrepreneurs and many others who are the top of their game.
The African Women Lawyers' Association (AWLA) exists to help women of African and Caribbean descent who want to enter the legal profession and who want to progress their careers. We aim to provide support, advice, mentoring, training and networking opportunities for all of our members.
Our mission is to transform the careers and lives of African women lawyers around the world. We also seek to leave our members feeling refreshed, empowered and optimistic about their lives, their futures and their legal careers.
The AWLA seeks to be the essential international network helping to promote the potential and success of African women lawyers at every stage of their careers.
"Unfortunately, discrimination is still rife in the legal profession. Sadly, so is ignorance of the impact of discrimination on Black Women. We face the double discrimination of racial and sexual discrimination. I've come to the conclusion that we cannot totally rely on others to sort this out. We have to get together and help and support each other in any way we can. The AWLA Executive is committed to building a strong community where we can support each other and celebrate our successes. We would love for you to join us. Remember, alone we can do good things, together we can do great things."
Caroline Newman
You can find out more and join the AWLA by going to the website. www.AWLA.org.uk
Sponsored by the Law Society, Grace Foods and Lawdacity Limited.
If you would like to sponsor this event, please contact Caroline Newman chair@awla.org.uk
Book early: Tickets for Summit visit Eventbrite. (https://www.eventbrite.com/
Media Contact
Caroline Newman
07724016284
***@awla.org.uk
End
