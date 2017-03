Launch Of African Women Lawyer's Association - The Law Society

Founder Caroline Newman LLM set up the African Women Lawyers' Association (AWLA) to help make the legal profession more accessible and culturally aware. She is a strong advocate for gender balance, diversity and inclusivity in leadership positioning.

Media Contact

Caroline Newman

07724016284

***@awla.org.uk Caroline Newman07724016284

End

-- The AWLA is launching it's first networking event at The Law Society, Chancery Lane, London on Saturday, March 25th at 5.30pm. With an expected 100 guests of the brightest minds and committed, inspiring professional and business women will come together for the African Women Lawyers Association Launch.This event has already brought together an impressive array of BAME women in leadership positions across key sectors of; business, education, media, law, medicine, executive recruitment, entrepreneurs and many others who are the top of their game.The African Women Lawyers' Association (AWLA) exists to help women of African and Caribbean descent who want to enter the legal profession and who want to progress their careers. We aim to provide support, advice, mentoring, training and networking opportunities for all of our members.Our mission is to transform the careers and lives of African women lawyers around the world. We also seek to leave our members feeling refreshed, empowered and optimistic about their lives, their futures and their legal careers.The AWLA seeks to be the essential international network helping to promote the potential and success of African women lawyers at every stage of their careers."Unfortunately, discrimination is still rife in the legal profession. Sadly, so is ignorance of the impact of discrimination on Black Women. We face the double discrimination of racial and sexual discrimination. I've come to the conclusion that we cannot totally rely on others to sort this out. We have to get together and help and support each other in any way we can. The AWLA Executive is committed to building a strong community where we can support each other and celebrate our successes. We would love for you to join us.You can find out more and join the AWLA by going to the website. www.AWLA.org.uk Sponsored by the Law Society, Grace Foods and Lawdacity LimitedTickets for Summit visit Eventbrite. ( https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/women-of-the- african-diaspor... ) The price includes lunch, teas and coffees and access to the Drinks Reception. For the Launch & drinks reception: Register attendance on Eventbrite