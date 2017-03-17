 
Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

Nearshore Leader Expands Software Services

Tiempo is growing in ways that support our clients at every stage of the Product Development process." — Cliff Schertz, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President
 
 
TEMPE, Ariz. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Tiempo Development (http://www.tiempodev.com/index)™ a leading nearshore software development outsourcing company has announced the rollout of an expanded set of services to customers this year. In addition to celebrating their 10-year anniversary in 2016, Tiempo (http://www.tiempodev.com/index) experienced record-breaking growth of 30% compared to the previous year. The company that pioneered nearshore outsourcing more than a decade ago is now rapidly expanding into areas previously unchartered by other outsourcing firms. These expansions into new areas poise Tiempo to better serve the needs of its continually growing and diverse client base.

The rollout will bring service and support in the areas of Product Definition, Architecture and Design, Software Development, Product Management, Data Analytics and Quality Assurance.

"Tiempo is growing in ways that support our clients at every stage of the Product Development process," said Cliff Schertz, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President at Tiempo. "Our expanded set of capabilities will include Mobile Development, Quality Assurance, Software Architecture, Design for front end User Interface and CTO level collaboration. The goal is to partner more actively with clients to streamline the Development process and reduce overhead."

The company that is known for their coding and application development services recently acquired a full-service mobile software development firm, Jaguar Labs, to provide more support for customers feeling the impact of a mobile economy. After the rollout customers can select from a list of Value Add Services to tailor support to their specific goals.

About Tiempo Development
At Tiempo, we are making the business of software development easier and more affordable with a unique combination of a nearshore business model, agile methodology, and advanced talent management. Our Development teams engineer powerful technologies that align with the goals and strategies of our customers for both their internal and public-facing development initiatives. The Tiempo Quality System is the agile framework that makes all of this possible and supports companies in launching software releases sooner without draining important resources. To learn more, visit www.tiempodev.com (http://www.tiempodev.com/index) or contact Tiempo Development (mailto:contact@tiempodev.com).

