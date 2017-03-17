News By Tag
Nearshore Leader Expands Software Services
The rollout will bring service and support in the areas of Product Definition, Architecture and Design, Software Development, Product Management, Data Analytics and Quality Assurance.
"Tiempo is growing in ways that support our clients at every stage of the Product Development process," said Cliff Schertz, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President at Tiempo. "Our expanded set of capabilities will include Mobile Development, Quality Assurance, Software Architecture, Design for front end User Interface and CTO level collaboration. The goal is to partner more actively with clients to streamline the Development process and reduce overhead."
The company that is known for their coding and application development services recently acquired a full-service mobile software development firm, Jaguar Labs, to provide more support for customers feeling the impact of a mobile economy. After the rollout customers can select from a list of Value Add Services to tailor support to their specific goals.
About Tiempo Development
At Tiempo, we are making the business of software development easier and more affordable with a unique combination of a nearshore business model, agile methodology, and advanced talent management. Our Development teams engineer powerful technologies that align with the goals and strategies of our customers for both their internal and public-facing development initiatives. The Tiempo Quality System is the agile framework that makes all of this possible and supports companies in launching software releases sooner without draining important resources. To learn more, visit www.tiempodev.com (http://www.tiempodev.com/
