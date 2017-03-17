News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CinTel Corp Changes Name and Effects Reverse Stock Split
This link will be operative after the expiration of the 20 days set forth above. There is currently only a limited trading market for our common stock. Investors are cautioned to rely only on official information published by the company. No outside agency or firm has been authorized to make any dissemination of information.
Our website is www.chuncancapitalgroup.com.
Please address all inquiries to corporate@ the above web domain.
Contact
Le Wang
***@chuncancapitalgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse