 
News By Tag
* China Merger ecommerce
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Flushing
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


CinTel Corp Changes Name and Effects Reverse Stock Split

 
FLUSHING, N.Y. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- CinTel Corp.(CNCN) announces that the  1 for 4,000 reverse split and name change of CinTel Corp (CNCN) was announced in FINRA's Daily List on March 15, 2017, to take effect at the open of business on March 16, 2017.  The symbol will be CNCND. The new name is Chun Can Capital Group.   After 20 business days, the symbol will revert back to CNCN. Information on the future progress of the company will be announced when it becomes available. We plan to update information about the company on our website and/or our page on OTC Link, which is https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CNCN/profile

This link will be operative after the expiration of the 20 days set forth above. There is currently only a limited trading market for our common stock. Investors are cautioned to rely only on official information published by the company. No outside agency or firm has been authorized to make any dissemination of information.

Our website is www.chuncancapitalgroup.com.

Please address all inquiries to corporate@ the above web domain.

End
Source:
Email:***@chuncancapitalgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:China Merger ecommerce
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Flushing - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share