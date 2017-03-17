CinTel Corp Changes Name and Effects Reverse Stock Split

Contact

Le Wang

***@chuncancapitalgroup.com Le Wang

End

-- CinTel Corp.(CNCN) announces that the 1 for 4,000 reverse split and name change of CinTel Corp (CNCN) was announced in FINRA's Daily List on March 15, 2017, to take effect at the open of business on March 16, 2017. The symbol will be CNCND. The new name is Chun Can Capital Group. After 20 business days, the symbol will revert back to CNCN. Information on the future progress of the company will be announced when it becomes available. We plan to update information about the company on our website and/or our page on OTC Link, which is https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CNCN/profileThis link will be operative after the expiration of the 20 days set forth above. There is currently only a limited trading market for our common stock. Investors are cautioned to rely only on official information published by the company. No outside agency or firm has been authorized to make any dissemination of information.Our website is www.chuncancapitalgroup.com.Please address all inquiries to corporate@ the above web domain.