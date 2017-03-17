News By Tag
Blades Direct Partners with Samedia, a Leading German Diamond Tool Manufacturer
The new partnership will enable Blades Direct to distribute Samedia's award winning SHOXX products throughout North America, which includes the United States and Canada.
"We're extremely excited about this strategic partnership,"
"Our sales and distribution capabilities, along with these technologically advanced products, will allow Blades Direct to further penetrate our presence within the diamond blade market."
With two production centers in France and Germany, Samedia manufacturers over one million tools per year and holds a global patent on the SHOXX technology, which was designed for cutting reinforced concrete, granite and other very hard surfaces. The manufacturing process incorporates the same bonding technique used in the automotive industry, resulting in cutting speeds that are twice as fast as standard blades.
The distribution of the SHOXX products will include Blades Direct's existing Shocker diamond blade, which has been the company's best reviewed product to-date.
