News By Tag
* Nintendo
* Switch
* Launch
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Arc System Works Releases Nintendo Switch Launch Titles - New Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers and
The Nintendo 3DS Downloadable Software "New Frontier Days" has been upgraded and released on the Nintendo Switch! "New Frontier Days~Founding Pioneers~" will be released today!
A town-building simulation game, "New Frontier Days~Founding Pioneers~" was first released as a Nintendo 3DS downloadable eShop game and became a big success. The game has now been introduced to the Nintendo Switch, with brand new features coming along with it! Boasting additional story modes and new elements, "New Frontier Days~Founding Pioneers~" is perfect for old and new fans alike!
Key Features:
• 3 Game Modes
Enjoy Story Mode and build the greatest frontier settlement you can alongside your assistant Jessica. Or Survival Mode, with 5 different difficulties to tackle. Or maybe Free Mode, where there are no game overs. Play the game in the mode that best suits you!
• Invention Cards: Your Aces in the Hole
As you progress in colonizing the land, you may obtain "Invention Cards" along the way. These cards provide various effects, such as shortening your farm harvesting time cycle, and increasing the fishing time and etc. There are over 290 cards in the game! Can you collect them all?
• Pet Mania
You can also keep wild animals as pets. Pets can go out with the pioneers to gather materials, or they can help in hunting, and even allow pioneers to ride on their backs!
Official New Frontier Days ~Founding Pioneers~ Trailer: https://youtu.be/
Title: New Frontier Days~Founding Pioneers~
Platform: Nintendo Switch
Release Date: Mar 23, 2017
No. of Players: 1 player
Category: Simulation
Publisher: Arc System Works Co., Ltd.
Price: $9.99 USD
New Frontier Days~Founding Pioneers~ Official Website: http://www.arcsystemworks.jp/
Nintendo eShop Page: http://www.nintendo.com/
The classic game "Othello" has joined Nintendo Switch! Enjoy the world famous game anywhere on the go!
The popular board game, "Othello," has been released today as a downloadable eShop game, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. The game utilizes the features of the new Nintendo Switch and allows users to play on their TV or to use it in the portable mode for "Othello" on the go. It also offers single player mode and 2 player mode, allowing users to play at their own pace alone or to play against friends and families. Have fun with it your way!
Key Features:
• Single Player Greatness
A total of 16 levels of computer AI difficulty are available for!
• An Othello Amateur's Dream
Hints on where the stones can be placed, and displays to show which tiles will be flipped when you make a move are also available to help new players understand the game better!
• Become the Champion of your Friends & Family
Two players can play together on the Nintendo Switch by sharing the Joy-con, or you both can simply operate directly on the Touch Screen!
Official Othello Trailer: https://youtu.be/
Title: Othello
Platform: Nintendo Switch
Release Date: Mar 23, 2017
No. of Players: 1 or 2 players
Category: Board Games
Publisher: Arc System Works Co., Ltd.
Price: $4.99 USD
Othello Official Website: http://www.arcsystemworks.jp/
Nintendo eShop Page: http://www.nintendo.com/
About Arc System Works
Arc System Works is a developer and fighting game specialist from Japan—best known for the Guilty Gear series of games and, more recently, the BlazBlue series—that has garnered international critical acclaim for its innovative fighting system and spectacular 2D artwork. For more information, please visit the official website at www.arcsystemworksu.comAll other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Copyright: © Arc System Works
Contact
SCMedia
***@scmedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse