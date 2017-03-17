 
March 2017





Efficient heat waste recovery of a data center

Climaveneta heat pumps are an efficient and economical solution for district heating
 
 
Fortum Oyj, Finland
Fortum Oyj, Finland
 
ESPOO, Finland - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & IT Cooling Systems, through its brand Climaveneta has recently supplied 2 heat pumps for Fortum's district heating operations in Finland. Fortum, a Finnish energy company, will utilize the waste heat from a data center and supply the heat into a district heat network in a very innovative and sustainable way. The data center belongs to Ericsson, a multinational networking and telecommunications equipment and services company based in Sweden. The facility currently generates between 10,000 to 15,000 megawatt-hours of heat waste annually. The heat pumps will be used as a primary cooling method for the data center. Fortum's long-term goal is to serve all the district heating customers in Espoo, Kirkkonummi, and Kauniainen regions with carbon-neutral district heat by 2030 at the latest.

Using the heat waste of a data center is a good example of how it is actively possible to move towards low-carbon district heating. Furthermore, as demonstrated in several projects throughout Europe, heat pumps are an energy efficient and economical solution for district heating systems.

To recover the heat waste of the Ericsson data center and serve the district heating in Kirkkonummi, 2 Climaveneta FOCS2-W HFO/H/CA/S 5422 heat pumps have been supplied through Coromatic, the leading Nordic critical facility solutions provider. FOCS2-W HFO Climaveneta heat pumps have been selected for their efficiency and sustainability as they use HFO-1234ze refrigerant (1,3,3,3-Tetrafluoropropene), which has a minimal greenhouse effect.

http://www.climaveneta.com
youtube.com/user/climavenetaweb, @ClimavenetaHVAC, linkedin.com/company/climaveneta, facebook.com/climavenetahvac/

