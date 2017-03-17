News By Tag
Efficient heat waste recovery of a data center
Climaveneta heat pumps are an efficient and economical solution for district heating
Using the heat waste of a data center is a good example of how it is actively possible to move towards low-carbon district heating. Furthermore, as demonstrated in several projects throughout Europe, heat pumps are an energy efficient and economical solution for district heating systems.
To recover the heat waste of the Ericsson data center and serve the district heating in Kirkkonummi, 2 Climaveneta FOCS2-W HFO/H/CA/S 5422 heat pumps have been supplied through Coromatic, the leading Nordic critical facility solutions provider. FOCS2-W HFO Climaveneta heat pumps have been selected for their efficiency and sustainability as they use HFO-1234ze refrigerant (1,3,3,3-Tetrafluoropropene)
