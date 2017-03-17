 
Industry News





Book Launch: Ms. Goal Digger is a CEO's Guide to Goal Setting, Dressing the Part and Having it All

Alison Vaughn is Ms. Goal Digger and declares that Success is Sexy! Her book shows readers how to set goals, have a millionaire mindset & dress like a CEO. On Sunday, Vaughn launches her new book at Fellowship Chapel, Detroit at 12:30pm-2pm
 
 
Alison Vaughn #msgoaldigger
Alison Vaughn #msgoaldigger
 
DETROIT - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Set a goal. Make it happen. That is what Alison Vaughn does. As the founder and CEO of Jackets for Jobs, Inc. she has spent 17 years making a difference and won many awards for her outstanding work including an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

This Sunday, March 26, Vaughn will launch her new book, Ms. Goal Digger: Success is Sexy at Fellowship Chapel, 7707 West Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48235 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The book launch event is free and open to the public. Books will be available for sale and the author will sign and take photographs. Monica Anthony (wife of pastor Rev. Wendell Anthony of Fellowship Chapel) will also interview "Ms. Goal Digger" author Alison Vaughn, who is celebrating her 17th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, April 27 at the Greektown Casino Hotel.The guest speaker for the April anniversary event is Alfred Edmond, Senior VP & Executive Editor-at-large of Black Enterprise magazine.

Jackets for Jobs, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides employment etiquette, career skills training and professional clothes to low-income individuals. Since opening the doors in 2000, the organization has assisted more than 20,000 individuals with employment. This high-profile organization has been supported and applauded by Donald Trump, "The View," "Today Show," and O Magazine. A highlight of Vaughn's career was the honor of ringing the closing bell on NASDAQ.  JFJ also partners with TJ Maxx & is the charitable arm.

Now Vaughn has accomplished another goal by releasing a new book: Ms. Goal Digger, Success is Sexy. It's lauded as the CEOs Guide to Goal Setting, Dressing the Part and Having it All. Endorsed by Emmy-Award winning journalist and TV Personality, Shaun Robinson who says, "I have known Alison since we were both fresh out of college and she has always been passionate about empowering women to live their best lives. Goal-setting is the buzzword in business these days and Alison is fantastic with throwing light on how to approach your goals strategically, how to dress like a CEO and how to effectively network. The tips she has put together in this book will help anyone overcome obstacles to their success."

The book is also endorsed by Carole Gist, M.Ed., Miss USA 1990, Camille Walker Banks, Executive Director, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses and Gail Perry-Mason, Best-Selling Author, Financial Coach and Founder of Money Matters for Youth.

Ms. Goal Digger: Success is Sexy is a tell-all guide for today's businesswoman who wants to get what she wants for herself, by herself. While the world may define success in dollars and cents, this book teaches women how to work smarter, not harder.

In this book, readers will learn:

·         How to network to increase your net worth

·         How to develop a millionaire mindset

·         How to act, speak and dress like a CEO

·         How to set strategic goals and plans of action

·         and more!

While many may define sexy as miniskirts, makeup and stilettos, this book teaches that true sexiness starts with a mogul mindset.  Book is available on Amazon.

About the Author:
Alison Vaughn, #msgoaldigger, a Michigan State University graduate and a graduate of The Women's Campaign School at Yale University, she serves as the award-winning CEO of Jackets for Jobs, Inc., a Detroit-based non-profit organization. For more than two decades, she's worked diligently to cultivate the success of others through etiquette and grooming tips, as well as providing professional clothing to job seekers.

A Goldman Sachs Scholar, she has secured millions of dollars for her company and is committed to sharing her first-hand knowledge with other business owners—allowing them to maximize profits and partnerships. www.AlisonVaughn.com and follow her on Twitter at @alisonvaughn https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUogE1WKAIs



