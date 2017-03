Attorney James J. Hunter Joins Professional Liability Group at Collins Einhorn Farrell PC

Attorney James J. Hunter, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC

-- Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is pleased to announce that attorney James J. Hunter has joined the firm's Professional Liability practice group. Mr. Hunter will focus his practice on the defense of claims against a wide variety of professionals, including attorneys, health care professionals, dentists, and accountants. Before joining the firm, Mr. Hunter worked on complex litigation and Federal white-collar criminal defense. He has experience representing business clients in healthcare fraud cases, wire and mail fraud, insider trading, antitrust investigations, and many high-profile cases including the Flint Water Crisis. Additionally, Mr. Hunter served as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in Wayne County, Michigan.In 2007, Mr. Hunter graduatedfrom Boston University with a Bachelor of Arts. He then went on to obtain his Juris Doctor,from American University, Washington College of Law, in 2010. While in law school, Mr. Hunter was the International Editor for the Sustainable Development Law & Policy publication and clerked for the Office of the General Counsel for the Department of the Air Force at the Pentagon.Mr. Hunter is a member of the Oakland County Bar Association and the Oakland County Sheriff's Advisory Council. He served on the Executive Committee of CLEARCorps Detroit from 2012 to 2013.Mr. Hunter resides in Troy, Michigan.Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.