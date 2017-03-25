 
News By Tag
* Professional Liability
* Boston University
* American University
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Southfield
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625

Attorney James J. Hunter Joins Professional Liability Group at Collins Einhorn Farrell PC

 
 
Attorney James J. Hunter, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
Attorney James J. Hunter, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Professional Liability
* Boston University
* American University

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Southfield - Michigan - US

Subject:
* Executives

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is pleased to announce that attorney James J. Hunter has joined the firm's Professional Liability practice group. Mr. Hunter will focus his practice on the defense of claims against a wide variety of professionals, including attorneys, health care professionals, dentists, and accountants. Before joining the firm, Mr. Hunter worked on complex litigation and Federal white-collar criminal defense. He has experience representing business clients in healthcare fraud cases, wire and mail fraud, insider trading, antitrust investigations, and many high-profile cases including the Flint Water Crisis. Additionally, Mr. Hunter served as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in Wayne County, Michigan.

In 2007, Mr. Hunter graduated Cum Laude from Boston University with a Bachelor of Arts. He then went on to obtain his Juris Doctor, Cum Laude, from American University, Washington College of Law, in 2010. While in law school, Mr. Hunter was the International Editor for the Sustainable Development Law & Policy publication and clerked for the Office of the General Counsel for the Department of the Air Force at the Pentagon.

Mr. Hunter is a member of the Oakland County Bar Association and the Oakland County Sheriff's Advisory Council. He served on the Executive Committee of CLEARCorps Detroit from 2012 to 2013.

Mr. Hunter resides in Troy, Michigan.

About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC

Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.

For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.

Contact
Andrea Oleszczak
***@ceflawyers.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ceflawyers.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Collins Einhorn Farrell PC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share