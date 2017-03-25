News By Tag
Attorney James J. Hunter Joins Professional Liability Group at Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
In 2007, Mr. Hunter graduated Cum Laude from Boston University with a Bachelor of Arts. He then went on to obtain his Juris Doctor, Cum Laude, from American University, Washington College of Law, in 2010. While in law school, Mr. Hunter was the International Editor for the Sustainable Development Law & Policy publication and clerked for the Office of the General Counsel for the Department of the Air Force at the Pentagon.
Mr. Hunter is a member of the Oakland County Bar Association and the Oakland County Sheriff's Advisory Council. He served on the Executive Committee of CLEARCorps Detroit from 2012 to 2013.
Mr. Hunter resides in Troy, Michigan.
About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.
For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.
