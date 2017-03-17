 
PureLink to Exhibit at On The Road Marketing's 1st Annual A/V Technology Showcase

The Company Will Highlight Their Expanding Line of HDMI 2.0 Offerings and Demonstrate Their Video Over IP Solutions
 
 
RAMSEY, N.J. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- PureLink, a leading provider of UHD video connectivity solutions for audio/video professionals worldwide, announced today that they will be participating in the 1st Annual A/V Technology Showcase, presented by their regional manufacturer's rep firm, On the Road Marketing. This event, taking place on March 29th and 30th at S.I.R. Studios in New York City, is a networking opportunity for A/V professionals in the New York Metro area, giving the Pro A/V community the chance to experience the newest product offerings from a variety of manufacturers.

On The Road Marketing is a manufacturer's (sales and marketing) rep firm that has been serving the music, sound and A/V industry in the northeast for over 30 years. Their goal is to bring the highest levels of service and commitment to their customers and manufacturers. This event is yet another example of their dedication to using technology, training and education to further advance the sales efforts of their dealers and partners. By bringing the best of the professional audio/video products market together, this event was designed to deliver the integrators, consultants and designers attending an up close and personal trade show environment.

"We've got a great line up of demos and training from some of the finest technology players that OTR represents," stated Mark Meding, On The Road's Sales Manager. "With the product presentations, we want to be able to show how On The Road Marketing can assist in the total design and integration of system solutions," he added. On The Road is providing lunch on both days of the event, taking place at S.I.R. Studios on 520 W. 25th Street in New York. They are also offering a chance for attendees to win prizes and give aways through the duration of the showcase exhibit hours (10am-5pm on 3/29 and 10am-2pm on 3/30).

PureLink will be demonstrating at the event their VIP-200 Modular IP Video Distribution System and VPX IP Video Management software, as well as the newest HDMI 2.0 solutions they are offering for complete 4K60 signal management. These include their UX Series of HDMI 2.0 matrix switchers, along with their HE101-U signal equalizer, UHDS-41R switcher and UHD2-140 distribution amplifying system.

"On The Road is a trusted and valuable PureLink partner and we are beyond excited to be able to demonstrate and train participants at the show on our state-of-the-art UHD switching and A/V over IP solutions," stated Howard Schilling, PureLink's Director of Sales. "The face to face nature of this showcase really gives customers the chance to get their hands dirty and see for themselves the quality of the merchandise as well as the cutting edge nature of the technologies they employ," he concluded.

For further details on attending this event please visit the On The Road Marketing Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/otrmktg or e-mail mark.meding@otrmktg.com. Interested parties may also call 484-319-5890 to RSVP or with any questions.

About PureLink

PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters.  Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to purelinkav.com.

Media Contact
Mike Salerno
201-488-3232
mike@purelinkav.com
End
Source:
Email:***@purelinkav.com Email Verified
Tags:HDMI2.0, Ip Video, Matrix Switchers
Industry:Technology
Location:Ramsey - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
