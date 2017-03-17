News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
PureLink to Exhibit at On The Road Marketing's 1st Annual A/V Technology Showcase
The Company Will Highlight Their Expanding Line of HDMI 2.0 Offerings and Demonstrate Their Video Over IP Solutions
On The Road Marketing is a manufacturer's (sales and marketing) rep firm that has been serving the music, sound and A/V industry in the northeast for over 30 years. Their goal is to bring the highest levels of service and commitment to their customers and manufacturers. This event is yet another example of their dedication to using technology, training and education to further advance the sales efforts of their dealers and partners. By bringing the best of the professional audio/video products market together, this event was designed to deliver the integrators, consultants and designers attending an up close and personal trade show environment.
"We've got a great line up of demos and training from some of the finest technology players that OTR represents,"
PureLink will be demonstrating at the event their VIP-200 Modular IP Video Distribution System and VPX IP Video Management software, as well as the newest HDMI 2.0 solutions they are offering for complete 4K60 signal management. These include their UX Series of HDMI 2.0 matrix switchers, along with their HE101-U signal equalizer, UHDS-41R switcher and UHD2-140 distribution amplifying system.
"On The Road is a trusted and valuable PureLink partner and we are beyond excited to be able to demonstrate and train participants at the show on our state-of-the-
For further details on attending this event please visit the On The Road Marketing Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/
About PureLink
PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters. Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to purelinkav.com.
Media Contact
Mike Salerno
201-488-3232
mike@purelinkav.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse