Heroes Media Group teams up with Veteran Motorsports Inc for 2017

-- Heroes Media Group (www.heroesmediagroup.com)is proud to announce their teaming agreement with Veteran Motorsports Inc for the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity racing season."HMG is ready to help promote Veteran Motorsports Inc and ensure our Veterans get an opportunity to be part of the NASCAR community," said Adam Bird, Heroes Media Group Chief Executive Officer and founder. "Veteran Motorsports is a great initiative that really fits well with the Heroes Media Group mission. HMG is the premiere broadcasting network for our 'hero community,' founded and operated by combat veterans."Former Marine, Steve Morgan, a veteran of the NASCAR Sprint Cup, Xfinity and the Camping World Truck Series partnered with Brian Keselowski of Motorsports to create Veterans Motorsports, a unique one-of-a-kind race team. Their vision is to employ and educate Veterans who return from duty by encouraging them to join the organization. Veterans Motorsports is designed to enable service members with a continued purpose and direction in the motorsports industry."It is with our greatest pleasure that we are able to announce the partnership that Veterans Motorsports Inc., and Heroes Media Group has forged together," said Karyn Marinella-Cochran, Veterans Motorsports Chief Operating Officer. "We look forward to spreading our mission throughout our racing 2017 NASCAR Xfinity season together. It is a great honor to be working together, one mission, one team!"The Veterans Motorsports staffing includes mechanics, fabricators, welders, painters and pit crew and Morgan wants the staffing to be comprised of Veterans. Veterans Motorsports will provide training for these Veterans ensuring the team creates top performing race teams.The point of contact for this communication is HMG, Director of Communications, Carl S. Ey at carl@heroesmediagroup.com.-30-