Acme Shortlisted For Ceda Kitchen Design Award
Acme are delighted to announce that they has been shortlisted for a 2017 CEDA Grand Prix Award for kitchen design.
The outstanding project being recognised is our installation at Allerton Manor Golf Club in Liverpool. Acme have recently produced a video case study of the project which you can watch here: www.acmefg.com/
The Allerton Manor project was one of three selected by the judges for the best small kitchen design category. The awards have been the most competitive in CEDA's history. With over 50 entries, Acme's submission stood up against competition from all over the UK and Europe.
The Allerton Manor project made the shortlist alongside a new kitchen development in London's Shard, as well as a michelin-starred restaurant in Newcastle upon Tyne.
John Savage, CEDA judge said, "The fact that Allerton Manor has triumphed over many other great projects shows the exceptional quality and standards that the Acme team work to. The kitchen and bar facilities are of a very high quality and the customer was obviously very pleased with the result".
John added, "The project was clearly challenging, with specific restrictions around Grade-II building regulations imposed on the property. Despite this, the team at Acme made a very ergonomic kitchen and bar area, which maximised front of house space and made great use of the compact space in the back-of-house."
Alan Mitton, Acme Sales Director said "We're delighted to be shortlisted for this CEDA award. It goes to recognise the truly exceptional work of our teams in the planning, management and installation departments. What's more, we're delighted that Allerton Manor have chosen us yet again to complete their next project: a function room and wedding venue in the same beautiful setting of Allerton Manor".
You can find out more about the CEDA awards here: www.ceda.co.uk. The winners will be announced at the CEDA Gala Dinner on Friday 31st March 2017.
For further information, please contact:
Name: David Hind
Position: Marketing Manager
Tel: 01254 277999
Email: david.hind@acmefg.com
Contact
David Hind, Acme Facilities Group
01254277999
***@acmefg.com
