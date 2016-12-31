News By Tag
Nova Rent A Car Croatia Awarded Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award 2017
Created by Feefo, Trusted Service is awarded to businesses that use Feefo to collect genuine ratings and reviews. A badge of honour, this accreditation remains unique as all the awards are based purely on the interactions with verified customers. This feedback has been collated by the Feefo review platform, with the accolades being awarded based upon performance.
NOVA Rent a Car Croatia met the criteria of collecting at least 150 reviews between January 1st 2016 and December 31st 2016, and achieved a Feefo service rating of between 4.5 and 5.0.
Rino Pavlov, NOVA Rent a Car commented: "It's a real honour to receive this award from Feefo. To be recognised for delivering exceptional experiences to our customers is a great achievement. We've been working hard to ensure our customers receive the best service possible, and being able to listen, understand and respond to their needs has enabled us to improve our offering in 2016. We're looking forward to another successful year ahead."
"We would like to offer our congratulations to all the winners of this year's Feefo Trusted Service award. We are so proud that so many businesses are putting customer service first.," said Andrew Mabbutt, CEO at Feefo. "We have been working closely with all our customers to build trust and transparency online, and ultimately helping shoppers buy with confidence and make better decisions."
About Feefo
Feefo is a global reviews and customer analytics solution to boost business & build trust. Feefo collects reliable customer feedback to deliver up to date insights so businesses and consumers can make better decisions. Feefo does this on behalf of 3,000 companies, providing reviews and customer analytics for more than 5,000 websites. Clients include Expedia, AXA, The White Company, Moss Bros, Notonthehighstreet.com & Tepilo.
For more information please visit: www.feefo.com
About NOVA Rent a Car Croatia
NOVA Rent a Car Croatia is one of the leading agencies for rental cars in Croatia. On the market since 2009 with offices at all major airports and cities (Zagreb, Pula, Zadar, Sibenik, Trogir, Kastela, Split and Dubrovnik). Providing short-term and long-term rental vehicles to private and business customers as well as sales of used vehicles.
For more information contact us on +385 72535535 or visit http://www.novarentacar.hr
Contact
Rino Pavlov
***@rentacarsplit.net
