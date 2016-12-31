Nova Rent A Car Croatia Awarded Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award 2017

Nova Rent a Car 2017 Award

Contact

Rino Pavlov

***@rentacarsplit.net Rino Pavlov

End

--has won a Feefo Gold Service award, an independent seal of excellence that recognises businesses for delivering exceptional experiences, rated by real customers.Created by Feefo, Trusted Service is awarded to businesses that use Feefo to collect genuine ratings and reviews. A badge of honour, this accreditation remains unique as all the awards are based purely on the interactions with verified customers. This feedback has been collated by the Feefo review platform, with the accolades being awarded based upon performance.met the criteria of collecting at least 150 reviews between January 12016 and December 312016, and achieved a Feefo service rating of between 4.5 and 5.0.commented: "It's a real honour to receive this award from Feefo. To be recognised for delivering exceptional experiences to our customers is a great achievement. We've been working hard to ensure our customers receive the best service possible, and being able to listen, understand and respond to their needs has enabled us to improve our offering in 2016. We're looking forward to another successful year ahead.""We would like to offer our congratulations to all the winners of this year's Feefo Trusted Service award. We are so proud that so many businesses are putting customer service first.," said. "We have been working closely with all our customers to build trust and transparency online, and ultimately helping shoppers buy with confidence and make better decisions."Feefo is a ratings and reviews, and customer analytics platform. We collect genuine, purchase-verified reviews on behalf of over 3,000 businesses. Feefo ensures that all feedback is authentic, by matching it to a legitimate transaction;we believe this is the best way to combat the rising issue of fake reviews.Feefo is a global reviews and customer analytics solution to boost business & build trust. Feefo collects reliable customer feedback to deliver up to date insights so businesses and consumers can make better decisions. Feefo does this on behalf of 3,000 companies, providing reviews and customer analytics for more than 5,000 websites. Clients include Expedia, AXA, The White Company, Moss Bros, Notonthehighstreet.com & Tepilo.For more information please visit: www.feefo.comNOVA Rent a Car Croatia is one of the leading agencies for rental cars in Croatia. On the market since 2009 with offices at all major airports and cities (Zagreb, Pula, Zadar, Sibenik, Trogir, Kastela, Split and Dubrovnik). Providing short-term and long-term rental vehicles to private and business customers as well as sales of used vehicles.For more information contact us on +385 72535535 or visit