Florida Real Estate Attorney Amanda Barritt Joins Committee to Build New Youth Center

-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. is pleased to announce that Attorney Amanda Barritt has joined the Gladiolus Learning & Development Center's Building Committee. The Building Committee will interview builders, architects, and designers to make recommendations to the Board to replace and construct a new facility. The Center provides educational and developmental child care for children of low-income working families.Barritt represents residential and commercial condominium, homeowners' and property owners' associations, non-profit social and recreational clubs, developers, builders and individuals in all aspects of real estate development, and condominium and property association law. She also handles general real estate legal matters, including drafting contracts and managing title issues in all types of real estate transactions. Barritt frequently writes on these topics on Henderson Franklin's blog, The Legal Scoop on Southwest Florida Real Estate. She is AV rated by Martindale Hubbell.Barritt is a member of the Real Estate Investment Society, Real Property Probate & Trust Section and Condominium and Planned Development Committee of The Florida Bar, Lee County Bar Association, and Lee County Association of Women Lawyers. She is also the leader of her daughters' Girl Scout troop, and a member of an allocations team for the United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee Counties.Barritt received her undergraduate degree from Auburn University (B.I.D., cum laude, 1999) and her law degree from Florida State University (J.D., cum laude, 2003). She can be reached at 239.344.1108 or via email at amanda.barritt@henlaw.com.Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 50 attorneys providing legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, trust and estate planning and litigation, family law, business and tort litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property law, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients build their homes, businesses and communities in Southwest Florida and operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Sanibel and Naples (by appointment only). For more information on Barritt or Henderson Franklin, visit www.henlaw.com.