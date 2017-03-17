News By Tag
Preparing for new EASA rules for specialised operations
Are you ready for new EASA rules for specialised operations? Aeropodium is organising this seminar to answer your questions on 29th March 2017 in Geneva, Switzerland.
The agenda will cover an EASA regulatory overview and new obligations for operators of specialised operations, difference and issues for commercial and non-commercial operations, part SPO implementation and practical aspects, responsibility and liability of the operator, part-SPO from a CAA perspective, cross-border operations, and part-SPO from the operator's perspective.
This seminar is organised by Aeropodium in association with AeroEx.eu and Renz & Partners. All participants will receive a certificate of attendance.
For more information about this event, please visit http://www.aeropodium.com/
For more information about Aeropodium and forthcoming projects, please visit http://www.aeropodium.com
