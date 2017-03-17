 
News By Tag
* Easa
* Specialised Operations
* Aviation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

Preparing for new EASA rules for specialised operations

Are you ready for new EASA rules for specialised operations? Aeropodium is organising this seminar to answer your questions on 29th March 2017 in Geneva, Switzerland.
 
LONDON - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- This important seminar will include expert speakers who will provide valuable information for all participants. The event will include Samy Dadoucha of Swiss Flight Services, Joel Hencks of AeroEx.eu, Philippe Renz of Renz & Partners, and Thomas Weibel of FOCA.

The agenda will cover an EASA regulatory overview and new obligations for operators of specialised operations, difference and issues for commercial and non-commercial operations, part SPO implementation and practical aspects, responsibility and liability of the operator, part-SPO from a CAA perspective, cross-border operations, and part-SPO from the operator's perspective.

This seminar is organised by Aeropodium in association with AeroEx.eu and Renz & Partners.  All participants will receive a certificate of attendance.

For more information about this event, please visit http://www.aeropodium.com/spo.html or contact mail@aeropodium.com

For more information about Aeropodium and forthcoming projects, please visit http://www.aeropodium.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aeropodium.com Email Verified
Tags:Easa, Specialised Operations, Aviation
Industry:Event
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Aeropodium PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share