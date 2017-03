Preparing for new EASA rules for specialised operations

Are you ready for new EASA rules for specialised operations? Aeropodium is organising this seminar to answer your questions on 29th March 2017 in Geneva, Switzerland.

-- This important seminar will include expert speakers who will provide valuable information for all participants. The event will include Samy Dadoucha of Swiss Flight Services, Joel Hencks of AeroEx.eu, Philippe Renz of Renz & Partners, and Thomas Weibel of FOCA.The agenda will cover an EASA regulatory overview and new obligations for operators of specialised operations, difference and issues for commercial and non-commercial operations, part SPO implementation and practical aspects, responsibility and liability of the operator, part-SPO from a CAA perspective, cross-border operations, and part-SPO from the operator's perspective.This seminar is organised by Aeropodium in association with AeroEx.eu and Renz & Partners. All participants will receive a certificate of attendance.For more information about this event, please visit http://www.aeropodium.com/spo.html or contact mail@aeropodium.comFor more information about Aeropodium and forthcoming projects, please visit http://www.aeropodium.com