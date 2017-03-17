WiSolar Embarks on Solar Energy School Awareness Programme

Contact

-- WiSolar, a leading renewable energy company in Gauteng, has embarked on an initiative to promote solar energy awareness in South Africa. The clean energy initiative, "Solar Scholar", in its first phase has started visiting educational institutions across the country to educate staff and students on clean energy in homes.According to WiSolar, the initiative aims to inspire children behind a common goal - clean electricity."Schools, colleges and universities are the beating hearts of our communities. Now they can also be a part of a campaign that teaches them how solar energy works and help make renewable energy an everyday experience for us all. Students have the opportunity to make a pledge to clean electricity and at the end of the day, they receive certificates that proudly say "I AM SOLARWISE", said a WiSolar spokesperson.As part of the campaign, WiSolar is also developing an online platform that educational institutions can use to register on the "Solar Scholar" programme. The online platform can also be used by students to register and submit ideas on solar energy.WiSolar chose the month of March, which is recognized as Energy Month, to roll out the Solar Scholar campaign."Plenty of electricity users don't even know that solar energy is a clean alternative source of electricity and works even with daylight and is not a function of hot or cold weather" said Tonye Irims, founder and Executive Director at WiSolar.WiSolar's dual-energy electricity system was designed so property need not rely on just fossil fuel energy (utility) electricity but also renewable energy electricity in a 20/80 ratio respectively and in some months eliminate the need by homeowners for pre-paid or post-paid utility electricity altogether, using only electricity from a cheap renewable source. That investment promises to add tangible value to homes and housing developments."Our ultimate goal is help communities become solar smart. Many people imagine residential solar energy systems as something primarily available only in urban areas but this is not true. Rural communities can also benefit from solar energy. The Solar Scholar campaign will help make this a reality. In the weeks to come, we will be introducing 'Lesedi', the WiSolar mascot. Little school children will learn about a serious subject in a fun way. The mascot is named Lesedi which means 'light' in Tswana" said a WiSolar spokesperson.About WiSolarWiSolar is a division of Manteecorp (Pty) Ltd and a member of the Wi-Group of companies providing cheaper and cleaner electricity to the residential and commercial sector of South Africa. Installations are typically completed in 1-2 days.