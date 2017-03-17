News By Tag
21 Students Receive Scholarships From SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union is giving scholarships to 21 college-bound students from all over South Carolina's Midlands region.
The scholarships, worth $1,000 each toward tuition, were announced during SAFE's annual meeting in Sumter. Scholarships were awarded to public and private school students based on financial need with the criteria that they attend college in South Carolina.
"Education is something we value highly at SAFE," said Toby Hayes, vice president of marketing for SAFE. "These students will be the leaders of tomorrow, and we are happy we can help contribute to further their education. This is another way we are giving back to the communities we serve throughout the region."
Students receiving scholarships are:
•Shanyah Bowman, Scott's Branch, attending USC Columbia
•Keshauna Goines, Manning, attending Clemson University
•Tionna Brogdon, East Clarendon, attending Coastal Carolina
•KeJuan Robinson, South Florence, attending Clemson University
•Moeshia Slater, Lee Central, attending Claflin University
•Shaylin Whitten, Pelion, attending Presbyterian College
•Amber Nodine, Brookland-Cayce, attending Midlands Technical College
•Ali Merritt, Batesburg Leesville, attending Charleston Southern University
•Jessie Brack, Swansea, attending Francis Marion
•Addison Caulder, Dutch Fork, attending Midlands Technical College
•Rondeshia Bookhart, Lake Marion, attending USC Aiken
•Taliyah Wise, North, attending USC Aiken
•Lahsen Grich, Ridge View, attending USC Columbia
•Maya Monet' Webb, Crestwood, attending Claflin University
•Kayla McBride, CE Murray, attending USC Columbia
•Ethan Jenkinson, Clarendon Hall, attending Greenville Technical College
•Elizabeth Marie Tanner, Carolina Academy, attending Florence Darlington Tech College
•Katelyn Alyssa Brannon, Robert E. Lee Academy, attending College of Charleston
•Abagail Kittrell, Orangeburg Prep, attending USC Beaufort
•William Matthew Shannon, Covenant Classical Christian, attending North Greenville University
•Katelyn Dashae Kolb, Laurence Manning Academy, attending Central Carolina Tech
About SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union, founded in 1955, is the largest credit union based in the Midlands of South Carolina, with $1 billion in total assets, 114,000 members, and 19 branches. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or goes to school in Sumter, Lee, Clarendon, Florence, and Orangeburg counties, as well as parts of Kershaw, Richland, and Lexington counties. Membership is also open to employees of more than 500 companies located throughout the Midlands and relatives of those eligible to join. Connect with us at http://www.SAFEfed.org, on https://Facebook.com/
Contact
Kevin Tanzillo
***@duxpr.com
