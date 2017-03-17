 
News By Tag
* Sumter Banks
* Sumter scholarships
* South Carolina scholarships
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Banking
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sumter
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


21 Students Receive Scholarships From SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union is giving scholarships to 21 college-bound students from all over South Carolina's Midlands region.
 
 
SAFE FCU Scholarship Winners for 2017
SAFE FCU Scholarship Winners for 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sumter Banks
* Sumter scholarships
* South Carolina scholarships

Industry:
* Banking

Location:
* Sumter - South Carolina - US

SUMTER, S.C. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- SAFE Federal Credit Union has named 21 Midlands high school students as recipients of its annual college scholarships.

The scholarships, worth $1,000 each toward tuition, were announced during SAFE's annual meeting in Sumter. Scholarships were awarded to public and private school students based on financial need with the criteria that they attend college in South Carolina.

"Education is something we value highly at SAFE," said Toby Hayes, vice president of marketing for SAFE. "These students will be the leaders of tomorrow, and we are happy we can help contribute to further their education. This is another way we are giving back to the communities we serve throughout the region."

Students receiving scholarships are:
•Shanyah Bowman, Scott's Branch, attending USC Columbia
•Keshauna Goines, Manning, attending Clemson University
•Tionna Brogdon, East Clarendon, attending Coastal Carolina
•KeJuan Robinson, South Florence, attending Clemson University
•Moeshia Slater, Lee Central, attending Claflin University
•Shaylin Whitten, Pelion, attending Presbyterian College
•Amber Nodine, Brookland-Cayce, attending Midlands Technical College
•Ali Merritt, Batesburg Leesville, attending Charleston Southern University
•Jessie Brack, Swansea, attending Francis Marion
•Addison Caulder, Dutch Fork, attending Midlands Technical College
•Rondeshia Bookhart, Lake Marion, attending USC Aiken
•Taliyah Wise, North, attending USC Aiken
•Lahsen Grich, Ridge View, attending USC Columbia
•Maya Monet' Webb, Crestwood, attending Claflin University
•Kayla McBride, CE Murray, attending USC Columbia
•Ethan Jenkinson, Clarendon Hall, attending Greenville Technical College
•Elizabeth Marie Tanner, Carolina Academy, attending Florence Darlington Tech College
•Katelyn Alyssa Brannon, Robert E. Lee Academy, attending College of Charleston
•Abagail Kittrell, Orangeburg Prep, attending USC Beaufort
•William Matthew Shannon, Covenant Classical Christian, attending North Greenville University
•Katelyn Dashae Kolb, Laurence Manning Academy, attending Central Carolina Tech

About SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union, founded in 1955, is the largest credit union based in the Midlands of South Carolina, with $1 billion in total assets, 114,000 members, and 19 branches. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or goes to school in Sumter, Lee, Clarendon, Florence, and Orangeburg counties, as well as parts of Kershaw, Richland, and Lexington counties. Membership is also open to employees of more than 500 companies located throughout the Midlands and relatives of those eligible to join. Connect with us at http://www.SAFEfed.org, on https://Facebook.com/SAFEfederalcreditunion or Twitter @SAFEFCU.

Contact
Kevin Tanzillo
***@duxpr.com
End
Source:SAFE FCU
Email:***@duxpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Sumter Banks, Sumter scholarships, South Carolina scholarships
Industry:Banking
Location:Sumter - South Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dux PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share