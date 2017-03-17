News By Tag
Proforma 3rd Degree Marketing Expands to Sandusky
"We are so excited to begin servicing this area of Ohio," said Flaughers. "Our business model allows us to serve both large and small scale customers working as their strategic advisor for all things marketing."
Serving the Sandusky area will be Debbra Zimmerman. A native to Northwest Ohio, Debbra has over 20 years of industry experience.
"Expanding to this new market on Ohio's north coast is just the next logical step in the growth of our business," said Zimmerman. "Our expertise in nautical marketing and branding will be a great fit in the Sandusky area."
Proforma 3rd Degree was recently recognized on the 2016 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies with sales growth of 207% between 2012 and 2015, and has been nominated for the list again for their growth in 2016.
Flaughers was named to Counselor Magazine's list of 'HOT 25 Movers and Shakers in the Industry' for his innovative ideas, successful business strategy and sales growth. Flaughers is also the founder of "Beecher's Kids," a charity that provides food, winter apparel and writing instruments for elementary and middle school children in need with 100% of the proceeds going directly towards the cause.
Proforma 3rd Degree Marketing is a total marketing solutions provider headquartered in Akron, OH, offering clients the latest in branded marketing, promotional products, apparel, print, direct mail, POP signage, trade show booths, custom packaging, website creation, mobile apps, video, social media and interactive digital publications. Whether these solutions are one-off projects or all integrated into an ongoing marketing campaign, Proforma 3rd Degree Marketing can help clients tell their story and manage their brand. For more information about Proforma 3rd Degree Marketing, please visit http://3rddegree.proforma.com/
About Proforma
With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.
Contact
Kendra Smith
***@proforma.com
