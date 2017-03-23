News By Tag
Minsk Finance Finalizes Move of Corporate Office to Los Angeles
Minsk Finance began to expand their operations into other states and to move their primary and corporate operations closer to Executive officers in Los Angeles
"Minsk has grown much larger than just in the Texas area. I personally moved to Los Angeles a few years ago and added some staff here to help run the company, so it made sense to move the company here before we experienced our next stage of growth" stated 'Chase' D. Fonteno, Minsk Finance's President & Chief Executive Officer. "We still recognize the value of investing in the Texas market, however it is time to geographically diversify our investments to protect from regional economic swings."
Minsk Finance mostly invests in distressed single family homes that are damaged and/or have tax delinquency. Most homes are acquired from tax sales and estate sales. The company handles the big repairs to the roof, plumbing and electricity. Minsk also provides owner financing to home buyers, with the buyer doing smaller repairs as part of their down payment to purchase the home. Credit is not a major consideration for a buyer. The company mostly focuses on consistent employment and level of income to determine if a buyer is qualified to purchase their homes with Minsk financing the purchase.
Minsk Finance is a private investment company based in the United States and owned by Balfour MacGregor Ltd, a company based in the UK. Minsk Finance invests in residential and multi-family real estate in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Indiana, Buffalo/NY, Pittsburg/PA, Atlanta/GA and a few other markets. They assist low income families in buying their own home, typically for less per month than they were paying for rent, through an owner financed program.
