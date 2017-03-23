Minsk Finance Finalizes Move of Corporate Office to Los Angeles

Minsk Finance began to expand their operations into other states and to move their primary and corporate operations closer to Executive officers in Los Angeles

-- Minsk Finance, LLC a diversified Real Estate Investment Company focused on distressed single and multi-family investment, announced today they have moved their Corporate Offices to Los Angeles, California. As the company began to expand their operations into other states, a decision was made to move their primary and corporate operations closer to its Executive Officers in Los Angeles." stated 'Chase' D. Fonteno, Minsk Finance's President & Chief Executive Officer. "."Minsk Finance mostly invests in distressed single family homes that are damaged and/or have tax delinquency. Most homes are acquired from tax sales and estate sales. The company handles the big repairs to the roof, plumbing and electricity. Minsk also provides owner financing to home buyers, with the buyer doing smaller repairs as part of their down payment to purchase the home. Credit is not a major consideration for a buyer. The company mostly focuses on consistent employment and level of income to determine if a buyer is qualified to purchase their homes with Minsk financing the purchase.Company InformationMinsk Finance is a private investment company based in the United States and owned by Balfour MacGregor Ltd, a company based in the UK. Minsk Finance invests in residential and multi-family real estate in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Indiana, Buffalo/NY, Pittsburg/PA, Atlanta/GA and a few other markets. They assist low income families in buying their own home, typically for less per month than they were paying for rent, through an owner financed program.The statements made in this press release that are not historical fact, may be "forward-looking"statements which are based on current expectations that include a number of risks and uncertainties. This release is not made for the purpose of promoting any investment. Forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are not meant for any solicitation.www.minskfinance.com