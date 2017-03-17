News By Tag
PTIA Personal Trainer Certification Hosted at Ramapo College
***Our Certification includes a MANDATORY 2 Day Intensive Hands-On training*** The Personal Training Institute of America (PTIA) is a professional training organization committed to providing the highest standard of education.
Some of what you'll learn includes:
* Client Consultation & Assessments
* Basic Anatomy & Physiology
* Program Design & Implementation
* Injury Prevention & Medical Considerations
* Nutrition Fundamentals
* Weight Loss Information
* Goal Setting & Motivation
* Case Study Practice & Client Role Playing
* Practical Training In The Gym
* Much, much more...
PTIA certified personal trainers are better prepared for the real world by being exposed to hands-on training by experienced trainers and instructors... not just a textbook and an online exam. You'll learn everything you need to know before you hit the gym floor.
Personal Trainer Certification:
Saturday, April 1
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m,
Bradley Q-225, Dance Studios, Fitness Center
Sunday, April 2
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Bradley Q-225, Dance Studios, Fitness Center
https://www.ramapo.edu/
Center for Innovative and Professional Learning (A-233)
Ramapo College of New Jersey
505 Ramapo Valley Road
Mahwah, NJ 07430
Phone: (201) 684-7370
Fax: (201) 684-7277
E-mail: cipl@ramapo.edu
Media Contact
The Personal Training Institute of America
(888)457-2711
***@ptia.info
End
