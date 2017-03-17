 
Industry News





PTIA Personal Trainer Certification Hosted at Ramapo College

***Our Certification includes a MANDATORY 2 Day Intensive Hands-On training*** The Personal Training Institute of America (PTIA) is a professional training organization committed to providing the highest standard of education.
 
 
PERSONAL TRAINING CERTIFICATION
MAHWAH, N.J. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Our 2 day Intensive program supplements the home-study portion of your program by allowing you to learn and practice client/trainer roles, as well as the experience of bringing a client from intake through implementation of their program. This program will includes more than 16 hours of lecture, demonstrations and practical hands-on application. Both days include Classroom training & Hands-On in the gym.

Some of what you'll learn includes:

* Client Consultation & Assessments
* Basic Anatomy & Physiology
* Program Design & Implementation
* Injury Prevention & Medical Considerations
* Nutrition Fundamentals
* Weight Loss Information
* Goal Setting & Motivation
* Case Study Practice & Client Role Playing
* Practical Training In The Gym
* Much, much more...

PTIA certified personal trainers are better prepared for the real world by being exposed to hands-on training by experienced trainers and instructors... not just a textbook and an online exam. You'll learn everything you need to know before you hit the gym floor.

Personal Trainer Certification:

Saturday, April 1
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m,
Bradley Q-225, Dance Studios, Fitness Center

Sunday, April 2
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Bradley Q-225, Dance Studios, Fitness Center

https://www.ramapo.edu/cipl/ptia/

Center for Innovative and Professional Learning (A-233)
Ramapo College of New Jersey
505 Ramapo Valley Road
Mahwah, NJ 07430
Phone: (201) 684-7370
Fax: (201) 684-7277
E-mail: cipl@ramapo.edu

Media Contact
The Personal Training Institute of America
(888)457-2711
***@ptia.info
Source:The Personal Training Institute of America
Email:***@ptia.info Email Verified
