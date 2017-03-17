News By Tag
Helping Manchester to #BeeCreative
The launch of new community project running workshops in DJing music production and more. Their aim is to engage those in the local community and build a creative space in the form of a recording studio to deliver these workshops and training.
"The staff are all active in the creative industry; professional DJs, producers, business owners, radio presenters, performers and event promoters looking to share their real experiences and skills. Some of us are also trained teachers or youth workers with - so this project focuses all of our skills and passions into one place! We are very excited!" says the project leader Nikki Crowley.
Nikki, also known as professional DJ 'Euphonique', is a local Music Technology teacher and has been running Sub-Woofah Records and working with young people since 2009. Along with business partner Daniel Tonge - an audio engineer and trainee teacher - and Jasmin Tudor - a support worker for children's services – they are currently running a Crowndfunding page to raise £5000 to develop this project. The Arts Council has agreed to match their funding once they hit £2500 – but they still have a way to go before the end their Crowdfunder at the end of March in order to receive this and need your help!
