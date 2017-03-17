Helping Manchester to #BeeCreative

The launch of new community project running workshops in DJing music production and more. Their aim is to engage those in the local community and build a creative space in the form of a recording studio to deliver these workshops and training.

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Community

* Music

* Arts Industry:

* Education Location:

* Manchester - Lancashire - England Subject:

* Projects

Contact

Bee Creative MCR CIC

Nikki Crowley

***@beecreativemcr.com Bee Creative MCR CICNikki Crowley

End

-- BeeCreative is a new Community Interest Company that stems from successful music workshop projects run by the owners of Sub-Woofah Records. Sub-Woofah is one of Manchester's leading electronic music events and record labels releasing music from talented local and international producers and running music events throughout the North West – they have recently developed 'Sub-Woofah Studios' and are looking to build on this space in order to host workshops and training – some of which will be FREE and will focus on those less privileged, including young people and adults not in education, employment or training or those that make up less than 50% of the industry."The staff are all active in the creative industry; professional DJs, producers, business owners, radio presenters, performers and event promoters looking to share their real experiences and skills. Some of us are also trained teachers or youth workers with - so this project focuses all of our skills and passions into one place! We are very excited!" says the project leader Nikki Crowley.Nikki, also known as professional DJ 'Euphonique', is a local Music Technology teacher and has been running Sub-Woofah Records and working with young people since 2009. Along with business partner Daniel Tonge - an audio engineer and trainee teacher - and Jasmin Tudor - a support worker for children's services – they are currently running a Crowndfunding page to raise £5000 to develop this project. The Arts Council has agreed to match their funding once they hit £2500 – but they still have a way to go before the end their Crowdfunder at the end of March in order to receive this and need your help!So visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/beecreativemcr and grab one of their enticing rewards such as one to one tuition in production or DJing, a Sub-Woofah t-shirt, event tickets and more by pledging now! Aims