Precision Door Service of Virginia Beach Staff Achieves IDEA Certification

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Congratulations to the professional crew at Precision Door Service of Virginia Beach. Seven members of the team have successfully completed the IDEA Residential Door Installer Certification from the Institute of Door Dealer Education and Accreditation (IDEA). The IDEA's mission is to serve the general public by promoting door dealer professionalism through education, accreditation and certification.

Bryan Hanna, PDS corporate's Director of New Business Development states, "It's awesome to see the team effort that included the owners and management. Virginia Beach joins a growing list of PDS locations that have their team certified."

The successful candidates include:
Scott Kale, Owner
Nick Decker, Technician
Todd Prater, Lead Installer
Clint Faber, Technician
Brian Gambale, Warehouse Manager and Technical Expert
Rob Shrieves, Technician
Chad Prater, Technician

Precision Door Service of Virginia Beach proudly services customers in the following counties:  Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York.

http://www.garagedoorsva.com/
Make the right decision. Call Precision. (757) 301-4410

About the Institute of Door Dealer Education & Accreditation
The Institute of Door Dealer Education and Accreditation (IDEA) is a non-profit educational foundation established to serve the needs of the general public through effective professional development within the automated access systems industry, also known as the door and access systems industry.  IDEA offers a variety of professional credentialing programs, including Dealer Accreditation, Certified Door Dealer Consultant (for manufacturers), Residential Installer Certification, Commercial Sectional Door Systems Technician Certification, Commercial Rolling Door Systems Technician Certification, Rolling Steel Fire Door Technician Certification and Automated Gate Operator Installer Certification. IDEA also is the education and training arm of the industry, having produced hundreds of professional development seminars since 1997, and developed training videos for residential installers and commercial operator technicians.

About Precision Door Service
With over 85 locations servicing more than 1000 doors per day, Precision Door Service is the nation's leading garage door repair company. Precision Door Service provides consumers the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and replacement of garage door openers. The Precision Door Service mission is to provide outstanding garage door repair service and complete customer satisfaction. "We fix garage doors right!"

