Precision Door Service of Virginia Beach Staff Achieves IDEA Certification
Bryan Hanna, PDS corporate's Director of New Business Development states, "It's awesome to see the team effort that included the owners and management. Virginia Beach joins a growing list of PDS locations that have their team certified."
The successful candidates include:
Scott Kale, Owner
Nick Decker, Technician
Todd Prater, Lead Installer
Clint Faber, Technician
Brian Gambale, Warehouse Manager and Technical Expert
Rob Shrieves, Technician
Chad Prater, Technician
Precision Door Service of Virginia Beach proudly services customers in the following counties: Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York.
About the Institute of Door Dealer Education & Accreditation
The Institute of Door Dealer Education and Accreditation (IDEA) is a non-profit educational foundation established to serve the needs of the general public through effective professional development within the automated access systems industry, also known as the door and access systems industry. IDEA offers a variety of professional credentialing programs, including Dealer Accreditation, Certified Door Dealer Consultant (for manufacturers)
About Precision Door Service
With over 85 locations servicing more than 1000 doors per day, Precision Door Service is the nation's leading garage door repair company. Precision Door Service provides consumers the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and replacement of garage door openers. The Precision Door Service mission is to provide outstanding garage door repair service and complete customer satisfaction. "We fix garage doors right!"
