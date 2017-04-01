News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for North Castle
Local author Sharon Tomback will be available to sign copies of book
Local author Sharon Tomback will be available to sign copies of book
The town of North Castle in Westchester County is about 35 miles north of New York City and includes Armonk, Banksville and the Eastern District, and North White Plains. Home to half of the 2,145-acre Kensico Reservoir and Dam (primarily built by Italian stone masons using locally quarried stone), North Castle protects New York City's water supply, which inundates the lost Kensico Village. During the early 1920s, Route 22 became the "Gateway to the Berkshires,"
About the Author:
For the past 30 years, Sharon Tomback has lived in North Castle, New York. She was born in Hamilton, Alabama, grew up in Nashville, Tennessee from age 10 and moved to New York after college.She was delighted by the opportunity to compile and edit this history using photographs from the collections of the North Castle Historical Society. Sharon is an active volunteer for the historical society and acts as a docent at the Historic Smith's Tavern Educational Complex. She serves as Co-Town Historian along with the Historical Society for the Town of North Castle. She hopes that this work will bring back fond memories, entertain, educate and encourage others to share their stories. The book is Sharon's present to current and past residents, a present that both she and the Historical Society were delighted to give.
Join the author for a signing and Q&A:
Where: Barnes & Noble
230 Main St.
White Plains, NY 10601
When: Saturday, April 1st 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse