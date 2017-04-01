 
News By Tag
* Local History
* North Castle
* New York
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* White Plains
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for North Castle

Local author Sharon Tomback will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Local History
North Castle
New York

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
White Plains - New York - US

Subject:
Events

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for North Castle

Local author Sharon Tomback will be available to sign copies of book

The town of North Castle in Westchester County is about 35 miles north of New York City and includes Armonk, Banksville and the Eastern District, and North White Plains. Home to half of the 2,145-acre Kensico Reservoir and Dam (primarily built by Italian stone masons using locally quarried stone), North Castle protects New York City's water supply, which inundates the lost Kensico Village. During the early 1920s, Route 22 became the "Gateway to the Berkshires," bringing prosperity to farm stands, restaurants, dance halls, bars, and hotels. During the late 1920s and through the 1930s, hundreds were treated to barnstorming, weekend rides, stunt flying, and parachuting at the Armonk airport. Lavish country estates at the turn of the 20th century became country clubs, housing subdivisions, and corporate parks by the beginning of the 21st century. Today, international corporations IBM and Swiss Re headquarter in town. More than 200 photographs in this book celebrate the remarkable people, places, and events that helped shape North Castle into the exceptional community it is today.

About the Author:

For the past 30 years, Sharon Tomback has lived in North Castle, New York.  She was born in Hamilton, Alabama, grew up in Nashville, Tennessee from age 10 and moved to New York after college.She was delighted by the opportunity to compile and edit this history using photographs from the collections of the North Castle Historical Society.  Sharon is an active volunteer for the historical society and acts as a docent at the Historic Smith's Tavern Educational Complex.  She serves as Co-Town Historian along with the Historical Society for the Town of North Castle.  She hopes that this work will bring back fond memories, entertain, educate and encourage others to share their stories.  The book is Sharon's present to current and past residents, a present that both she and the Historical Society were delighted to give.

Join the author for a signing and Q&A:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

230 Main St.

White Plains, NY 10601

When:  Saturday, April 1st 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Local History, North Castle, New York
Industry:Publishing
Location:White Plains - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Arcadia Publishing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share