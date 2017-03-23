Creatrix Campus offers highly secure digital assessment solutions to achieve greater student success

Digital assessments has revolutionized the way assessments are conducted in higher education. Cloud, digital and mobile technologies are widely adopted across colleges, as it drastically saves time, eliminates errors, promote fairness & transparency.

Digital Evaluation

Contact

Sriram S.

2104174073

sriram@anubavam.com Sriram S.2104174073

End

-- Student assessment is an important academic activity to evaluate student's performance. Technology-enabled assessment system drastically reduces the time taken for assessment and evaluation and eliminates errors, while bringing transparency and reliability to the various assessment processes.Creatrix Campus, global provider of higher education ERP software, provides a highly scalable, flexible and customizable tool automates the complete examination process including course registration, configurable exam pattern, examination scheduling, dynamic seating arrangement, question paper generation, storage of answer scripts, allocation of room, faculty assignment, on-screen evaluation of the answer scripts, hall ticket generation, result management, and mark-sheet/certificate generation.Creatrix Campus facilitates on-screen evaluation system for short and long text responses to complement the work of evaluators. Once candidates have completed the examination, answer sheets are scanned using high-speed scanners and uploaded into the encrypted cloud servers for further processing with no paper-based scripts sent to examiners.Creatrix Campus automatically identifies the answer script and extracts the relevant response areas from the page into exam answer sheet folders. Administrators assign the answer scripts to evaluators. They access the screen with two-factor authentication system, check the answer scripts on the screen, rectify errors or discrepancies and display marks while checking the responses across website and mobile devices. Colleges and universities can access and announce results immediately after checking. Mark sheets and transcripts are automatically generated.Online assessment tools provide an affordable solution for colleges and universities which struggle with the examination process and the hassle of distributing answer scripts to evaluators. Examination management system is easy to setup, customize and use without risking security and confidentiality.Higher education institutions can make flawless answer evaluation with high security and confidentiality without leakages or cancellation of exams, eliminate errors in evaluation, save time and money in handling answer sheets, announce exam results instantly, and achieve greater student success.Creatrix Campus is a flagship product of Anubavam LLC, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas with branches across South Africa, UAE and India. With their innovative approach to education, Creatrix Campus platform helps small, medium and large sized colleges and higher education institutions to better align their core academic and administrative processes with technology, and help plan, implement, manage and maintain their IT infrastructure, leading to enhanced learning outcomes and ability to compete in today's market.For more information or to make a free consultation, visitSriram S+1 210 417 4073sriram@anubavam.com7801 Broadway Ste 205San Antonio, Texas - 78209United States