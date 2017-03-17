News By Tag
National Animal Poison Prevention Week
SWAT Environmental aims to educate pet owners about the dangers of radon gas.
Radon is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas. Radon gas comes from the radioactive breakdown in the soil. Radon gas is the second-leading cause of lung cancer, only falling to cigarette smoking. This gas is extremely dangerous because it seeps into the cracks in a home or building's foundation. This leads to the contamination of the air people breathe. The air that is polluted with Radon gas carries miniscule, radioactive particles. These radioactive particles get trapped in the lungs. Having these particles buildup in the lungs for a long period of time can cause serious health problems, such as lung cancer. Radon gas is relatively invisible to the senses, which is why the only way to detect if the home or building is at risk is to test for it.
The effects of Radon gas are not singular to humans, as pets can be just as impacted. In fact, the animals in the home may contract the dangers of Radon gas more than humans living in the same home. Since Radon emanates from the soil in the ground, the animals are breathing heavier doses because of how low standing they are. The pets also are generally in the house longer than their owners, which rapidly increases the inhalation of Radon gas and dangers that go along with it.
SWAT Environmental wants to share the knowledge of the effects of Radon gas on animals in accordance with Animal Poison Prevention Week. Radon is poisonous to both humans and pets, however, pets are at further risk. Pet owners should regularly watch their animals, and observe whether or not they are presenting the symptoms of Radon gas poisoning. The symptoms that are most common in the pets are: weight loss, coughing, trouble breathing, loss of appetites, lameness, extreme tiredness, and coughing up blood. The symptoms might be difficult to see and determine if they are serious. Often times lung cancer in animals is misdiagnosed as asthma at first, which is proof of how sneaky Radon gas poisoning can be.
Radon gas is a very dangerous gas for both humans and pets. During Nation Animal Poison Prevention Week, SWAT Environmental takes the lives of the animals homeowners live with seriously. We advise anyone with a furry friend acquire a test kit. Do not let Radon gas win and take the first step in saving an animal's life.
