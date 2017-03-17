 
News By Tag
* Environmental
* Radon Gas
* Animal Safety
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lansing
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

National Animal Poison Prevention Week

SWAT Environmental aims to educate pet owners about the dangers of radon gas.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Environmental
* Radon Gas
* Animal Safety

Industry:
* Environment

Location:
* Lansing - Michigan - US

LANSING, Mich. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- March 19 – 25 is National Animal Poison Prevention Week. SWAT Environmental urges pet owners to learn about and understand the repercussions of not testing for Radon gas presence in the home. Radon is an extremely dangerous gas that can cause some serious, lifelong health defects. Many people are unaware of the health issues that Radon gas can cause, and even more do not even know what Radon gas is. A little knowledge about this deadly gas can save a family from heartbreak.

Radon is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas. Radon gas comes from the radioactive breakdown in the soil. Radon gas is the second-leading cause of lung cancer, only falling to cigarette smoking. This gas is extremely dangerous because it seeps into the cracks in a home or building's foundation. This leads to the contamination of the air people breathe. The air that is polluted with Radon gas carries miniscule, radioactive particles. These radioactive particles get trapped in the lungs. Having these particles buildup in the lungs for a long period of time can cause serious health problems, such as lung cancer. Radon gas is relatively invisible to the senses, which is why the only way to detect if the home or building is at risk is to test for it.

The effects of Radon gas are not singular to humans, as pets can be just as impacted. In fact, the animals in the home may contract the dangers of Radon gas more than humans living in the same home. Since Radon emanates from the soil in the ground, the animals are breathing heavier doses because of how low standing they are. The pets also are generally in the house longer than their owners, which rapidly increases the inhalation of Radon gas and dangers that go along with it.

SWAT Environmental wants to share the knowledge of the effects of Radon gas on animals in accordance with Animal Poison Prevention Week. Radon is poisonous to both humans and pets, however, pets are at further risk. Pet owners should regularly watch their animals, and observe whether or not they are presenting the symptoms of Radon gas poisoning. The symptoms that are most common in the pets are: weight loss, coughing, trouble breathing, loss of appetites, lameness, extreme tiredness, and coughing up blood. The symptoms might be difficult to see and determine if they are serious. Often times lung cancer in animals is misdiagnosed as asthma at first, which is proof of how sneaky Radon gas poisoning can be.

Radon gas is a very dangerous gas for both humans and pets. During Nation Animal Poison Prevention Week, SWAT Environmental takes the lives of the animals homeowners live with seriously. We advise anyone with a furry friend acquire a test kit. Do not let Radon gas win and take the first step in saving an animal's life.

For more information, browse our website: http://swat-radon.com/

Contact
Renae Weaver
SWAT Environmental
***@swat-radon.com
End
Source:
Email:***@swat-radon.com Email Verified
Tags:Environmental, Radon Gas, Animal Safety
Industry:Environment
Location:Lansing - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share