Voolsy wins the 'Restaurant Technology Award – 2017' by Restaurant India
Every year Restaurant India, the biggest leadership forum on restaurant business, presents its breakthrough award for the startup that shows tremendous technology updation in the restaurant industry. The award recognizes an outstanding startup performer in technology that helps make restaurant goers life easy and hassle-free. This event is a unique platform that aims to highlight industry specific dynamics.
Voolsy has been chosen based on the vision, execution and the technological advancement that the app has brought in the industry in the operations of restaurant system. Voolsy has reinvented the whole dine-out experience of restaurant goers by creatively applying the technology to offer solutions to the daily problems they face.
Voolsy is not your average food ordering and delivery app. It focuses on ordering and payment inside the restaurant. Voolsy allows its users to view the menus of the outlets, read descriptions of the dishes, make any customizations required, place their orders, and also pay through the app itself. Voolsy (https://www.voolsy.com/
Smit Nebhwani, CEO, Voolsy "I am elated with this news. Since I started Voolsy, my goal is to ease the restaurant operation and customer's hassle of waiting for their order and bill payment. This award is definitely a boost for our vision for more advancement in Voolsy. Right now we have partnered with more than 1000+ outlets and we are aiming to add 5000+ outlets before ending of Q2 2017. We want to take Voolsy to all the restaurants or dining outlets where service is an issue. We have a strong presence in restaurants, food courts, bar as well as cinemas"
"Restaurant Technology Award measures business achievement through technology in the field of restaurant industry and Voolsy is championing its innovation very well, so far. Our team has put in tremendous amount of work to create Voolsy. It is an honour to have an outside authority validate the quality of our work. Getting this award, I would definitely say that Voolsy is reshaping the overall dining experience of restaurant business" said by Amrish Patel, President, Voolsy.
Launched only a year ago, Voolsy has more than 1 Lakh registered users and transactions worth Rs. 4 Cr. It currently operates in Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru and has partnered with over 1000 restaurants. The app, which also has a manager version for restaurants, has successfully integrated with the best POS software companies in the country. Equipped with a highly talented and motivated team, Voolsy is well on its way to achieving its next target of partnering with 5000+ restaurants in a next few months. And you would soon be able to use Voolsy in cities like Gurugram, Chennai, Pune and Delhi.
Voolsy is India's first iBeacon app for in-restaurant ordering and payment. It is currently operational in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Voolsy will soon be launched in Chennai, Gurugram, Pune and Delhi. It is available on Play Store (https://play.google.com/
