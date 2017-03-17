Cohalan Cares for Kids Raises Record-Breaking $29,000 for EAC Network

The Cohalan Cares for Kids committee and EAC Network staff pose for a photo.

Contact

Alena Jones

EAC Network

***@eac-network.org Alena JonesEAC Network

End

-- EAC Networkhosted its sixth annual Cohalan Cares for Kids event on March 2, 2017 at the Suffolk County Bar Association in Hauppauge in conjunction with the Suffolk Bar Charity Foundation, Suffolk County Matrimonial Bar Association, Suffolk County Women's Bar Association, and the Long Island Hispanic Bar Association.Longtime EAC Network supporter, Connetquot Teachers Association, was honored at the event for their dedication and commitment to the Center, and the fundraiser exclusively benefited the organization's Suffolk County Children's Center at Cohalan Court, a safe, nurturing environment for children whose parents are attending to court business in Central Islip.The event raised a record-breaking $29,000 for the Center, which lost government funding six years ago. However, the impact the Center had on families was not lost to the judges, lawyers, and other individuals involved in the Cohalan Court Complex who were determined to keep the Center alive by hosting an annual fundraiser to help offset the costs of program operations."We are deeply thankful to the Suffolk County Bar Association for hosting this event each year," said Andrea Ramos-Topper, Division Director of Children's Services at EAC Network. "It is touching to know that so many individuals in the law community care about the children we serve and offer their support to help them succeed."Parents can drop their children off at the Center and know that they will be well taken care of while they attend to their court business. The children are cared for by trained, professional childcare providers and volunteers and engage in supervised free play, arts and crafts, and age appropriate computer games, receive healthy snacks, and have access to a library of children's books, one book of which they are given to take home each day.To publicize the Center's promotion of literacy, the event celebrated Dr. Seuss's 102birthday and hosted a simultaneous book drive to donate to the Center. Nearly 100 new books were brought by event attendees for the children."We're thrilled to have had such overwhelming support for the Children's Center this year," said Lance W. Elder, President & CEO at EAC Network. "Whether individuals purchased a ticket or sponsorship, made a donation, or brought a book to the event, everyone's involvement made a difference for our Center, and we can't thank them enough."EAC Network (www.eac-network.org)is a not-for-profit social service agency that empowers, assists, and cares for over 71,000 individuals across Long Island and NYC. EAC Network's mission is to respond to human needs with programs and services that protect children, promote healthy families and communities, help seniors, and empower individuals to take control of their lives. The organization has grown tremendously since its inception in 1969 and now offers over 70 diverse programs that address many of society's core problems. People's lives are being destroyed by addiction, families continue to struggle to overcome poverty, abuse, and neglect, and seniors face isolation and abandonment. EAC Network aims to build a better community one individual at a time.