News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Personal Training Institute of America New 5 CEC Workshop
Integrating Pilates Into Your Personal Training Program Join PTIA Pilates Workshop at Ramapo College, Mahwah NJ
This workshop is open to all fitness trainers who would like to enhance their current exercise programs.
Our one day workshop includes extensive hands-on training, practice and application. Some of what you'll learn includes:
Learning basic Pilates Theory & Philosophy
Basic functional movements
Performance of The Core Exercises
Basic program designs
Proper Pilates form, breathing & posture
Berbal & tactile cueing
And much more...
2017 Schedule
Integrating Pilates into Your Personal Training (For Personal Trainers who would like to add Pilates to their training)
Friday, March 31
9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Bradley Spectator Lobby
Center for Innovative and Professional Learning (A-233)
Ramapo College of New Jersey
505 Ramapo Valley Road
Mahwah, NJ 07430
Phone: (201) 684-7370
Fax: (201) 684-7277
E-mail: cipl@ramapo.edu
Media Contact
PTIA, The Personal Training Institute of America
8884572711
***@ptia.info
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse