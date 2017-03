The Personal Training Institute of America New 5 CEC Workshop

Integrating Pilates Into Your Personal Training Program Join PTIA Pilates Workshop at Ramapo College, Mahwah NJ

Integrating Pilates Into Your Fitness Program

--would like to invite you to join our NEW WORKSHOP "(For Personal Trainers who would like to add Pilates to their training)"This workshop is open to all fitness trainers who would like to enhance their current exercise programs.Our one day workshop includes extensive hands-on training, practice and application. Some of what you'll learn includes:Learning basic Pilates Theory & PhilosophyBasic functional movementsPerformance of The Core ExercisesBasic program designsProper Pilates form, breathing & postureBerbal & tactile cueingAnd much more...2017 Schedule(For Personal Trainers who would like to add Pilates to their training)Friday, March 319:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Bradley Spectator LobbyRamapo College of New Jersey505 Ramapo Valley RoadMahwah, NJ 07430Phone: (201) 684-7370Fax: (201) 684-7277E-mail: cipl@ramapo.edu