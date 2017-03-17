 
March 2017





The Personal Training Institute of America New 5 CEC Workshop

Integrating Pilates Into Your Personal Training Program Join PTIA Pilates Workshop at Ramapo College, Mahwah NJ
 
 
Integrating Pilates Into Your Fitness Program
MAHWAH, N.J. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Personal Training Institute of America would like to invite you to join our NEW WORKSHOP "Integrating Pilates into Your Personal Training (For Personal Trainers who would like to add Pilates to their training)"

This workshop is open to all fitness trainers who would like to enhance their current exercise programs.

Our one day workshop includes extensive hands-on training, practice and application. Some of what you'll learn includes:

Learning basic Pilates Theory & Philosophy
Basic functional movements

Performance of The Core Exercises

Basic program designs

Proper Pilates form, breathing & posture
Berbal & tactile cueing
And much more...
2017 Schedule
Integrating Pilates into Your Personal Training (For Personal Trainers who would like to add Pilates to their training)

Friday, March 31
9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Bradley Spectator Lobby

Center for Innovative and Professional Learning (A-233)
Ramapo College of New Jersey
505 Ramapo Valley Road
Mahwah, NJ 07430
Phone: (201) 684-7370
Fax: (201) 684-7277
E-mail: cipl@ramapo.edu

Media Contact
PTIA, The Personal Training Institute of America
8884572711
***@ptia.info
Source:The Personal Training Institute of America
Email:***@ptia.info Email Verified
