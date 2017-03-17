News By Tag
Professional Business and Beauty Expo comes to Philadelphia
This expo is to bring exposure and premiere education to the surrounding hair stylist, barbers and makeup artist in the Beauty industry. This expo is a place to learn all of the latest techniques and information from well-known educators on a national level, to take these professionals to another level in their business and/or brand. The event will host a variety of classes from Styling Celebrity Clients, Branding to Business Building 101.
The agenda of the Expo is as follows: Expo 9-5, VIP Reception 6:30-7:30 and Hair Bash Soiree 7:30-11:30 Tickets can be purchased at PhillyBeautyExpo.com.
Jacquelyn Jackson-Douglas is the founder of MarkAnthony's Revealations Beauty Salon in Upper Darby, PA. Jackson-Douglas began her climb to success at the age of 14. She has been a licensed cosmetologist for over 31 years. As an educator, author and entrepreneur, she loves sharing her vast knowledge of the cosmetology industry. She is also the CEO of the Philly Beauty Network, which works in collaboration with other beauty individuals in the industry creating a team of professionals with which to network, host events, classes and webinars and mentor others on a monthly basis.
Jacquelyn has her Bachelor of Science degree in Vocational Education from Temple University. She also has her teacher's license and a Master's Degree in Cosmetology from Dudley University. In addition, she is also a published freelance beauty writer. Jacquelyn is very passionate about the beauty industry and wants individuals to reach their next level of success.
Amirakal Marketing will be handling media and public relations for Jackson Douglas and helping her to promote her current and upcoming events. To connect with Jacquelyn, follow her on Instagram at @jackiethecolordiva and @markanthonysbeauty and Twitter at @jackiecolordiva. Like her FB pages @JacquelynJacksonDouglas and @MarkAnthonys Revealations Beauty Salon. For media and press inquiries for Jacquelyn Jackson Douglas, contact Amirakal Marketing at pr@amirakalmarketing.com or call 866-441-3583.
About Amirakal Marketing:
Amirakal Marketing is a full-service marketing and branding firm founded in the Metro Atlanta area, now based in Central New Jersey. The company handles all areas of marketing for their clients including promotional products, customized apparel, print marketing, media and public relations. Their clients include small businesses, large corporations and government agencies, public school systems and local churches, civic and non-profit organizations, professional athletes, entertainers and celebrities across the country. For more information on marketing and PR services, contact them at 866-441-3583, connect with them on social media or email pr@amirakalmarketing.com.
