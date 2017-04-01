News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Curiosities of Elmira
Local author Kelli Huggins will be available to sign copies of book
Long known as the "Queen City" of New York's Southern Tier, Elmira has a colorful history to live up to that name. Strange events and offbeat characters populate the city's past. Eldridge Park once had a violent bear pit. The mysterious extinction of the Labrador Duck still baffles researchers today. Inventor Henry Clum, forgotten in time, was a pioneer of meteorology. From the bright lights of the city's lost vaudeville stages to the dark corners of the criminal underworld, Elmirans have found fame and infamy. Author Kelli Huggins takes readers on an immersive journey into the curious and unique past of Elmira.
Highlights from the book include:
· A portion of Curiosities of Elmira's profits will be donated to the Chemung County Historical Society, source of many of the book's images.
· The book features odd and little-known stories that show a different side of Elmira's history.
· Famous figures like Theodore Roosevelt and Anthony Comstock make surprising cameos in the book.
· The reader will be introduced to fascinating local people who were world-famous in their own time but who have since been forgotten.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
821 County Road #64
Elmira, NY 14903
When: Saturday, April 1st 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
