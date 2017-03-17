News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Brelby's WHERE OUR STUFF GOES - Theatre For Young Audiences - Keeping Memories Alive
Where Our Stuff Goes is a play by Ashley Laverty, a theatre maker originally from Massachusetts and recently moved to Omaha for a full time position at The Rose Theater as a Teaching Artist, Actor, Director and Playwright. She holds an M.F.A in Theatre for Youth from Arizona State University and a B.A. in Theatre Arts with a concentration in Musical Theatre from Point Park University's Conservatory of Performing Arts. Ashley is the founding Artistic Director of Kerfuffle, a theatre company devoted to creating performances with and for 2-5 year olds, and she directed and wrote the premiere production, The Caterpillar's Footprintin March 2016. Ashley's plays for young audiences include Dotty Dot!, written in collaboration with Travis Kendrick, Ryan Cavanaugh and John Wascavage, Nadine's Coloring Book, and Where Our Stuff Goes. As an actress, Ashley has performed nationally for young audiences with the National Theatre for Children, VEE Corporation, Roxy Regional Theatre, Vital Theatre Company, and Storyland, a family amusement park. For more information:
"Where Our Stuff Goes is a play about a boy who misses his dad," Laverty explained. "It's also about a pile of things that comes to life to steal the boy's dad's shoes, and a girl who can't communicate that she needs a friend. It is a play about memories, and how to keep memories alive when your loved ones are no longer in your life."
"I was inspired to write the play," she said, "when I thought my beta fish was sick. I realized I probably couldn't take him to the vet, and began brainstorming about a child whose only friend was his pet fish. I was also inspired by some of my more cluttered family members: people who hang on to mementos, objects, even clothing, that reminds them of past loved ones. I certainly do the same, to an extent, but I've always been fascinated with hoarding. I think it's a lot easier to do than one might think."
Ashley Laverty is a theatre maker originally from Massachusetts and recently moved to Omaha for a full time position at The Rose Theater as a Teaching Artist, Actor, Director and Playwright. She holds an M.F.A in Theatre for Youth from Arizona State University and a B.A. in Theatre Arts with a concentration in Musical Theatre from Point Park University's Conservatory of Performing Arts. Ashley is the founding Artistic Director of Kerfuffle, a theatre company devoted to creating performances with and for 2-5 year olds, and she directed and wrote the premiere production, The Caterpillar's Footprintin March 2016. Ashley's plays for young audiences include Dotty Dot!, written in collaboration with Travis Kendrick, Ryan Cavanaugh and John Wascavage, Nadine's Coloring Book, and Where Our Stuff Goes. As an actress, Ashley has performed nationally for young audiences with the National Theatre for Children, VEE Corporation, Roxy Regional Theatre, Vital Theatre Company, and Storyland, a family amusement park. More about Laverty can be found at her website, ashleylaverty.com.
This production is funded by the City of Glendale through its annual Performing Arts Partnership Program.
Where Our Stuff Goes plays March 25, 26 April 1, 2, 8, 9, 21 & 22 at 5pm.
Where Our Stuff Goes is FREE! Tickets may reserved at brelby.com/tickets. The Brelby Playhouse is located at 7154 N 58th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301.
Contact
Casssandra Symonds
***@universalaccessproductions.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse