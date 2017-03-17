 
News By Tag
* Bavarian Inn
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Frankenmuth
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Bavarian Inn Restaurant, Lodge making Easter dining easy

Bavarian Inn Restaurant, Lodge making Easter dining easy Restaurant rolls out signature menu, bunny-delivered tableside treats At the Lodge, a bountiful buffet awaits
 
 
Bavarian Inn Restaurant at Easter
Bavarian Inn Restaurant at Easter
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Bavarian Inn

Industry:
* Tourism

Location:
* Frankenmuth - Michigan - US

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- There's no need to spend countless hours cooking and baking this Easter weekend with the Bavarian Inn Restaurant (http://www.bavarianinn.com/) and the Bavarian Inn Lodge (http://www.bavarianinn.com/) ready to welcome families and friends, and each location offering special Easter menus (http://www.bavarianinn.com/dine/holiday-dining) to choose from.

Family-style dining is the hallmark of the Bavarian Inn Restaurant, which is presenting its Easter Signature Menu on Saturday, April 15, and Easter Sunday, April 16, from 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. In addition to the popular all-you-can-eat Frankenmuth® Style Chicken dinner, the restaurant will be serving an all-you-can-eat Frankenmuth® Style Chicken and Ham dinner, and "The Ultimate 5 Meat Family Style Bavarian Dinner," which includes smoked pork loin, sauerbraten, bratwurst, schnitzel, plus Frankenmuth Chicken. Also on the menu: Broiled Lake Superior Whitefish, Wiener Schnitzel, Chicken Cordon Bleu, and Grilled New York Strip Steak.

In addition, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant is offering diners the opportunity to pre-order Easter baskets and treats, personally delivered tableside by the Easter Bunny on both Saturday and Sunday. Guests may pre-order a personalized Frankenmuth or Schwarzwalder Easter torte to top off their holiday feast. Prepayment is required, and orders must be placed at least two days ahead of table reservation date. Visit http://www.bavarianinn.com/dine/holiday-dining to view the array of gift and torte choices, and call 1-800-BAVARIA or (989) 652-9941 to place an order and to reserve a table.

It's Easter "brunchtime" at the Bavarian Inn Lodge –  Let the Bavarian Inn Lodge (http://www.bavarianinn.com/) spoil your family and friends with their bountiful Easter Sunday brunch on April 16 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The brunch includes not only tasty breakfast items like fluffy scrambled eggs, buttermilk pancakes and banana bread, but also all the food that the Bavarian Inn is known for: famous Frankenmuth® Chicken, carved roast beef and ham, whipped potatoes with gravy, spaghetti with meat sauce, baked cod and delicious side dishes. Be sure to leave room for dessert – choices include Edelweiss torte, apfel strudel, chocolate mousse, and more.

The cost for this special Easter brunch is $23.50 for adults; $10.50 for children 9-12; $8.95 for children 5-8; children under 4 are free. Tax and gratuity will be added to the check. Reservations are required. Call 888-775-6343 to make your reservation today.

About Bavarian Inn

Celebrating 125 years of service in 2013, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant has become a Michigan landmark. Generations of diners, lodgers and tourists from around the globe have discovered true Bavarian hospitality thanks to Dorothy and her late husband William "Tiny" Zehnder. Guests experience the old-world European charm of the Bavarian Inn – whether it's the famous chicken dinners, fresh baked goods or Michigan's greatest selection of German beer. Bavarian Inn also prides itself on being one of the top consumers of Pure Michigan agricultural products. Nestled within a backdrop of authentic German architecture, a variety of shops and other fun activities, a trip to Frankenmuth would not be complete without a visit to the Bavarian Inn. Learn more at http://www.bavarianinn.com/.

Bavarian Inn online press room: http://www.logos-communications.com/bavarianinn/

Bavarian Inn Lodge

Nestled along the Cass River in one of Michigan's top tourist destinations – Frankenmuth – is one of the state's largest Indoor Water Park Hotels! The Lodge has 360 European-themed guest rooms, including whirlpool and family suites, an adult-only pool and whirlpool, two gift shops, two lounges and two restaurants – all under one roof. The expansive 35,000 square feet Family Fun Center houses two dramatic waterslides, three pools and two whirlpools, over 150 video and redemption games, a two-story children's play village and Willy's Kingdom indoor miniature golf course. Guests can also enjoy live, year-round, nightly entertainment and test their own musical skills during weekend family karaoke shows. In 30 years of business, the Bavarian Inn Lodge has been an important destination for travelers, evidenced by the 1.25 million room-nights that have been booked there since its opening, along with its top rating on TripAdvisor®. Learn more at www.bavarianinn.com.

Bavarian Inn Lodge online press room: http://logos-communications.com/bavarianinnlodge/
End
Source:Bavarian Inn
Email:***@logos-communications.com Email Verified
Tags:Bavarian Inn
Industry:Tourism
Location:Frankenmuth - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Logos Communications, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share