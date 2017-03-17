News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bavarian Inn Restaurant, Lodge making Easter dining easy
Bavarian Inn Restaurant, Lodge making Easter dining easy Restaurant rolls out signature menu, bunny-delivered tableside treats At the Lodge, a bountiful buffet awaits
Family-style dining is the hallmark of the Bavarian Inn Restaurant, which is presenting its Easter Signature Menu on Saturday, April 15, and Easter Sunday, April 16, from 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. In addition to the popular all-you-can-
In addition, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant is offering diners the opportunity to pre-order Easter baskets and treats, personally delivered tableside by the Easter Bunny on both Saturday and Sunday. Guests may pre-order a personalized Frankenmuth or Schwarzwalder Easter torte to top off their holiday feast. Prepayment is required, and orders must be placed at least two days ahead of table reservation date. Visit http://www.bavarianinn.com/
It's Easter "brunchtime"
The brunch includes not only tasty breakfast items like fluffy scrambled eggs, buttermilk pancakes and banana bread, but also all the food that the Bavarian Inn is known for: famous Frankenmuth® Chicken, carved roast beef and ham, whipped potatoes with gravy, spaghetti with meat sauce, baked cod and delicious side dishes. Be sure to leave room for dessert – choices include Edelweiss torte, apfel strudel, chocolate mousse, and more.
The cost for this special Easter brunch is $23.50 for adults; $10.50 for children 9-12; $8.95 for children 5-8; children under 4 are free. Tax and gratuity will be added to the check. Reservations are required. Call 888-775-6343 to make your reservation today.
About Bavarian Inn
Celebrating 125 years of service in 2013, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant has become a Michigan landmark. Generations of diners, lodgers and tourists from around the globe have discovered true Bavarian hospitality thanks to Dorothy and her late husband William "Tiny" Zehnder. Guests experience the old-world European charm of the Bavarian Inn – whether it's the famous chicken dinners, fresh baked goods or Michigan's greatest selection of German beer. Bavarian Inn also prides itself on being one of the top consumers of Pure Michigan agricultural products. Nestled within a backdrop of authentic German architecture, a variety of shops and other fun activities, a trip to Frankenmuth would not be complete without a visit to the Bavarian Inn. Learn more at http://www.bavarianinn.com/
Bavarian Inn online press room: http://www.logos-
Bavarian Inn Lodge
Nestled along the Cass River in one of Michigan's top tourist destinations – Frankenmuth – is one of the state's largest Indoor Water Park Hotels! The Lodge has 360 European-themed guest rooms, including whirlpool and family suites, an adult-only pool and whirlpool, two gift shops, two lounges and two restaurants – all under one roof. The expansive 35,000 square feet Family Fun Center houses two dramatic waterslides, three pools and two whirlpools, over 150 video and redemption games, a two-story children's play village and Willy's Kingdom indoor miniature golf course. Guests can also enjoy live, year-round, nightly entertainment and test their own musical skills during weekend family karaoke shows. In 30 years of business, the Bavarian Inn Lodge has been an important destination for travelers, evidenced by the 1.25 million room-nights that have been booked there since its opening, along with its top rating on TripAdvisor®
Bavarian Inn Lodge online press room: http://logos-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse