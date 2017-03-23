News By Tag
Zack Academy Partners with Payless Janitorial to Offer IICRC Training in Florida
Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Payless Janitorial offers a wide range of IICRC training, including Water Damage Restoration, Carpet Cleaning, Applied Microbial Remediation and more. The company's next course, IICRC Water Damage Restoration Technician (WRT) is scheduled for March 27th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
"Payless Janitorial is a great addition to the Zack Academy Network and boasts a wide array of IICRC training in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. As a neighbor company located only 15 minutes apart, we hope to foster a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship,"
About Payless Janitorial:
Payless Janitorial is an expert in the cleaning and restoration industry. It is the ultimate goal to make sure its clients succeed. Payless Janitorial offers full support, from job-specific advice to equipment help, to 24-hour emergency rentals. It is a certified distributor for all major brands such as Prochem, Dri-eaz, Phoenix, Flir, Extech, GE Protimeter, Chemspec and many more.
About Zack Academy:
Zack Academy (http://www.ZackAcademy.com) is a leading online marketplace for career-oriented training and certification courses, offering classes and seminars across the United States in areas including software and programming training; construction;
