Zack Academy Partners with Payless Janitorial to Offer IICRC Training in Florida

Contact

Peter Sfraga

***@zackacademy.com Peter Sfraga

End

-- Zack Academy, a national provider of certification and training courses, announced today that it has partnered with Payless Janitorial to expand its IICRC training schedule.Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Payless Janitorial offers a wide range of IICRC training, including Water Damage Restoration, Carpet Cleaning, Applied Microbial Remediation and more. The company's next course, IICRC Water Damage Restoration Technician (WRT) is scheduled for March 27th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida."Payless Janitorial is a great addition to the Zack Academy Network and boasts a wide array of IICRC training in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. As a neighbor company located only 15 minutes apart, we hope to foster a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship,"said Zachary Rose, founder and CEO of Zack Academy.Payless Janitorial is an expert in the cleaning and restoration industry. It is the ultimate goal to make sure its clients succeed. Payless Janitorial offers full support, from job-specific advice to equipment help, to 24-hour emergency rentals. It is a certified distributor for all major brands such as Prochem, Dri-eaz, Phoenix, Flir, Extech, GE Protimeter, Chemspec and many more.Zack Academy ( http://www.ZackAcademy.com ) is a leading online marketplace for career-oriented training and certification courses, offering classes and seminars across the United States in areas including software and programming training; construction;contractor licensing and renewal; lead, asbestos and mold certification;LEED exam prep; stormwater and water management; solar training; cleaning/restoration/water damage; business practices; analytics; and more. Zack Academy provides a one-stop shop for career and certification training in partnership with hundreds of local training companies across the United States.