News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Attorney Scott Kleiman to Serve as NPF Broward Chair of Inaugural Moving Day®
KALIS, KLEIMAN & WOLFE Partner M. Scott Kleiman will serve as the Broward Chair of the National Parkinson Foundation's Moving Day® --- an inaugural fundraising walk/run event on May, 7, 2017.
Davie, Florida – KALIS, KLEIMAN & WOLFE Partner M. Scott Kleiman will serve as the Broward Chair of the National Parkinson Foundation's Moving Day® --- an inaugural fundraising walk/run event on May, 7, 2017, at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, FL.
Moving Day® is the National Parkinson Foundation's annual fundraising walk/run event. It is a fun and inspiring fundraising event that unites families, friends and communities both large and small in the fight against Parkinson's disease (PD). The event will feature a family friendly walk course, a kids area, a caregivers relaxation tent and a special Movement Pavilion featuring yoga, dance, Tai Chi, Pilates, etc. all proven to help manage the symptoms of PD.
Proceeds from the inaugural fundraiser will not only go towards research and support services to improve the lives of people with Parkinson's, but the funds also will provide a platform to support local communities across the country through grants that provide health, wellness, support and other critically important services.
"I was excited to join the inaugural Broward County Moving Day committee," Said Kleiman. "My father was diagnosed with PD and I wanted to find a way to help create awareness of PD. Through the Broward Moving Day committee, I have met a variety of people, including members of the committee with PD, who have been supportive and informational about research and numerous programs and classes for those who have PD and those of us who have family members and friends with PD. I feel compelled to do my part to help bring awareness that this disease isn't anything to be ashamed of and to help educate our community, and to do my part in raising funds."
For Information on the Broward Moving Day visit: http://www3.parkinson.org/
National Parkinson Foundation (NPF), is a non-profit 501c3 established in 1957. NPF's mission is to make life better for people with Parkinson's through expert care and research. Everything NPF does helps people actively enjoy life with their friends, families, children and grandchildren until there is a tomorrow without Parkinson's. To learn more about the National Parkinson Foundation visit http://www.parkinson.org.
The law firm of KALIS, KLEIMAN & WOLFE focuses on Real Estate Transaction, Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice Law. The firm was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Davie, Florida, at 7320 Griffin Road, Suite 109 and may be reached at 954.791.0477. Additional information about the law Firm of KALIS, KLEIMAN & WOLFE may be obtained from the firm's website at www.kaliskleiman.com.
Contact
M. Scott Kleiman, Law Firm of Kalis, Kleiman & Wolfe
skleiman@kaliskleiman.com
(954) 791 – 0477
Kim Sailer
ksailer@bardmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse