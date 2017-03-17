News By Tag
Future employers share career advice and opportunities with Thiel College students
Thiel College students got the chance to participate in campus interviews with representatives from companies and organizations in the communications, logistics, business, social service fields and the armed services.
From 1-3 p.m., students were given 15-minute, one-on-one interviews with the representatives, followed by open networking opportunities and a career panel.
For three consecutive years, 100 percent of Thiel College students graduating with an accounting major, neuroscience major, or education major have received jobs in their field or moved on to graduate school within six months of graduation. Institutionally, more than 94 percent of all Thiel graduates from the past three years who reported were placed in jobs or graduate school.
About The Career Development Center
The mission of the Career Development Center is to provide top-tier services to students, alumni and employers. It partners with students to develop a personalized career plan and provide career-related opportunities that enable their professional and career development.
The Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other times and summer hours are available by appointment. Students can schedule an appointment using their webmail calendar; alumni and employers, please call the office to schedule an appointment.
About Thiel College
