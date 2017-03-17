 
News By Tag
* Thiel College
* Neuroscience Major
* Accounting Major
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Greenville
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

Future employers share career advice and opportunities with Thiel College students

Thiel College students got the chance to participate in campus interviews with representatives from companies and organizations in the communications, logistics, business, social service fields and the armed services.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Thiel College
Neuroscience Major
Accounting Major

Industry:
Education

Location:
Greenville - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Events

GREENVILLE, Pa. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Thiel College Career Development Center hosted a job fair March 21 in the Lutheran Heritage Room of the Howard Miller Student Center.

Thiel (https://www.thiel.edu/), a northwest Pennsylvania liberal arts college, welcomed representatives from companies and organizations in the communications, logistics, business, social service fields and the armed services. Some of the participating employers included PA Career Link, the Mercer County Trails Association, PLS Logistics, the United Way, Primary Health Network, Hagan Business Machines, City Year, and McGill, Power, Bell & Associates LLP.

From 1-3 p.m., students were given 15-minute, one-on-one interviews with the representatives, followed by open networking opportunities and a career panel.

For three consecutive years, 100 percent of Thiel College students graduating with an accounting major, neuroscience major, or education major have received jobs in their field or moved on to graduate school within six months of graduation. Institutionally, more than 94 percent of all Thiel graduates from the past three years who reported were placed in jobs or graduate school.

About The Career Development Center

The mission of the Career Development Center is to provide top-tier services to students, alumni and employers. It partners with students to develop a personalized career plan and provide career-related opportunities that enable their professional and career development.

The Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other times and summer hours are available by appointment. Students can schedule an appointment using their webmail calendar; alumni and employers, please call the office to schedule an appointment.


About Thiel College
Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/about) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors (https://www.thiel.edu/academics/majors-areas-of-study), 25 varsity sports (http://www.thielathletics.com/), and a 10:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements (https://www.thiel.edu/academics/outcomes). Coeducational from its beginnings, the College remains committed to combining tradition with innovation as it celebrates 150 years.

Contact
Thiel College
***@thiel.edu
End
Source:
Email:***@thiel.edu Email Verified
Tags:Thiel College, Neuroscience Major, Accounting Major
Industry:Education
Location:Greenville - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thiel College PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share