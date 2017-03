Future employers share career advice and opportunities with Thiel College students

Thiel College students got the chance to participate in campus interviews with representatives from companies and organizations in the communications, logistics, business, social service fields and the armed services.

-- The Thiel College Career Development Center hosted a job fair March 21 in the Lutheran Heritage Room of the Howard Miller Student Center.Thiel (https://www.thiel.edu/), a northwest Pennsylvania liberal arts college, welcomed representatives from companies and organizations in the communications, logistics, business, social service fields and the armed services. Some of the participating employers included PA Career Link, the Mercer County Trails Association, PLS Logistics, the United Way, Primary Health Network, Hagan Business Machines, City Year, and McGill, Power, Bell & Associates LLP.From 1-3 p.m., students were given 15-minute, one-on-one interviews with the representatives, followed by open networking opportunities and a career panel.For three consecutive years, 100 percent of Thiel College students graduating with an accounting major, neuroscience major, or education major have received jobs in their field or moved on to graduate school within six months of graduation. Institutionally, more than 94 percent of all Thiel graduates from the past three years who reported were placed in jobs or graduate school.About The Career Development CenterThe mission of the Career Development Center is to provide top-tier services to students, alumni and employers. It partners with students to develop a personalized career plan and provide career-related opportunities that enable their professional and career development.The Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other times and summer hours are available by appointment. Students can schedule an appointment using their webmail calendar; alumni and employers, please call the office to schedule an appointment.Thiel College ( https://www.thiel.edu/ about ) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors ( https://www.thiel.edu/ academics/majors- areas-of-study ), 25 varsity sports (http://www.thielathletics.com/), and a 10:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements (https://www.thiel.edu/academics/outcomes). Coeducational from its beginnings, the College remains committed to combining tradition with innovation as it celebrates 150 years.