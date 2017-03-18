Professional Amazon, Ebay, Cdiscount and Ecommerce Photography Services

Dazoriginal is proud to offer our in house Photography Studio Services solution

--Dazoriginal is proud to offer our in house Photography Studio Services solution.Offering Professional Ecommerce photographs aimed at capturing the true product and generating high volume repeat sales.Our team has over 5 years Ecommerce marketing, Coreldraw, Photoshop, staging and live model experience. We have successfully marketed and sold thousands of products with our innovative styling and photographic expertise.Ecommerce sales are solely based on the picture provided to the customer, if the pictures do not sell the product additional marketing is pointless.We have the knowledge and experience of selling online that will ensure your products are photographed to their full potential and will stand apart from competitors.Photography Packages starting from Only €50.00 Photography services are 100% in line with Amazon, Ebay, Cdiscount and other sites. We feature the correct specifications as detailed below: • 255 White background• 80% Frame Coverage• High resolution Zoomable photos• Unique design• Watermarks and Logo features• Logo and Watermark Design (extra charge)• Vector Files (extra charge)• We aim for a 72 hour turn-around, once we have your products in hand you will have your finished pictures in jpg, png, or pdf format within 72 hours or less (unless otherwise specified)Personalized quotations are available as every seller has different needs, specifications, and quantities.Larger orders will be discounted to fit your budget as we know how challenging it can be starting a new small business.Included in our €50.00 package:• 255 White background• 80% Frame Coverage• High resolution Zoomable photos• Unique design• Watermarks and Logo features• The above services will be applied to a total of 6 pictures (bigger quantities will be largely discounted)1. Send us a message with your requirements2. Send us your products3. Get your Pictures back and grow your small business with authentic original photographs!