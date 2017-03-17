 
Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

MoonTechnolabs will take you to New Pinnacles in Upcoming Year Converting Your Dreams Into Reality

MoonTechnolabs is resolute in delivering the best mobile app development solutions in upcoming year with industry best techniques.
 
 
Mobile App Development Services
Mobile App Development Services
 
NORTH YORK, Ontario - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Moon Technolabs, one of the most renowned mobile application development companies is cherishing its achievements and setting new goals for the upcoming year- 2017. It is more resolute to deliver the best mobile and web app development solutions to all size of organisations with its expert teams and unique techniques.

The attribute that makes it stand apart are;

• List is Top 10 mobile startups
• Skilled mobile app developers
• Proficient and user-friendly app development services
• Custom app development services
• Top Rated App Design and Development Company

"We are very much keen to bring the ideas of people on board, howsoever different and difficult they might be. Using our skills, we have already delivered industry best solutions in 2016 and we are resolute enough to bring the latest techniques of design and development that can give best ROI to our clients."- Said CEO Jayanti Katariya at Moon Technolabs

The technologies Moon Technolabs leverage are;

• PHP
• HTML 5
• CSS 3
• Cake PHP
• Joomla
• WordPress
• Magento
• .NET
• Zend
• Java Script
• jQueryMobile
• Sencha

About MoonTechnolabs:

Awarded among the best start ups by Silicon India, Moon Technolabs is a renowned web and mobile application development company that offers unmatched solutions to all the domains. Being a leading global tech company, Moon Technolabs provide a broad range of services and solutions with strategic planning and innovative style. Starting from startups to large organizations, we work for every organization with same dedication and hard work. Our developers are well versed with all the emerging tech trends such as data science, cloud tech's, enterprise mobility, Internet of things, wearables, etc. Our set of services cover; Mobile app development, Desktop app development, wearable apps, web app development, responsive website development, app and logo design and online branding. We believe in creating desirable business solutions with immense capabilities to think and achieve beyond the limits.

Check Works - https://www.moontechnolabs.com/portfolios

Media Contact
Jayanti Katariya
sales@moontechnolabs.com
