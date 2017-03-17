 
Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

CloudCherry chooses Angular 2; adds cutting-edge technology to its front-end framework

Customer Experience Management platform CloudCherry has chosen Angular 2 as its front-end web framework. The framework enables seamless customization of its customer experience product in order to stay on top of brands' evolving needs.
 
 
PLEASANTON, Calif. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The shift to Angular 2 by the California-based company was to opt in for the best of front-end technology stack to improve product agility, ensure effortless scaling and deliver delightful user experiences. The superiority of Angular 2 can be seen in the way it helps develop CloudCherry's Voice of Customer platform just like Building Blocks – separate components can be built, tested independently and brought together in different ways that results in tangible value addition to clients.

CloudCherry has built out an extensive front-end components library on top of Angular, which now forms the base for new product development going forward. They also recently hosted an Angular hackathon that was organized by HasGeek as a run-up event to JSFoo.

This front-end web framework brings cutting-edge technology to CloudCherry's omni-channel Voice of Customer platform on which brands can listen to their customers across multiple touchpoints – email, web, social media, in-app and more.

"In the evolving CX space, our investments in technology innovation are critical for enabling us to listen to our customers, rapidly prototype new ideas, and deliver delight through new features. In an effort to pay it forward to the vibrant Angular community, we are considering open sourcing some of our front-end component libraries later this year so that others may benefit from our work." said Arvi Krishnaswamy, VP – Products, CloudCherry.

"Nobody sees underlying technology used but everyone experiences the benefits of it. Our philosophy has always been that our products should be gold plated not just on the outside but on the inside too. Our choice of Angular 2 is testament to that philosophy"
said Vinod Muthukrishnan, Co-founder & CEO, CloudCherry.

About CloudCherry

CloudCherry is the definitive real-time, omni-channel, end-to-end Customer Experience Management and Voice of Customer platform that helps customer-facing brands track, measure, improve & deliver Customer Delight – thereby increasing Profitability and Customer Loyalty.

The customizable and powerful SaaS platform helps several leading brands in Retail, E-commerce, Banking, Insurance, Hospitality, Healthcare, Aviation and more track measurable metrics like their Net Promoter Score & Customer Delight Score, capture key customer feedback from 17 channels (& counting), derive actionable Insights to understand & enhance Customer Experience, and to manage issues in real-time, as they happen, wherever they happen.

CloudCherry is a part of Customer Analytics Technologies Inc. based in Pleasanton, CA and has a global presence with offices in Singapore, Bengaluru & Chennai. The company is backed by Vertex Ventures, IDG Ventures India, CISCO Investments, The Chennai Angels & Capillary Technologies.

To know more about CloudCherry, visit www.getcloudcherry.com

Contact
Prem K Viswanath
***@getcloudcherry.com
End
