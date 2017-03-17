Logicom Jordan Holds Its First Technology Forum For This Year In Cooperation With Its Partners

Amman, Jordan (March 2017) - Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Logicom Jordan LLC, a subsidiary of Logicom Public Ltd

--- Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Logicom Jordan LLC, a subsidiary of Logicom Public Ltd., hosted its first Logicom Technology Forum (LTF) for the year 2017, held under the patronage of Her Excellency the Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Mrs. Majd Shweikeh. The event brought together a large number of partners, customers, and various representatives of the IT industry in Jordan as well as the company's management and team.During the event, Logicom Jordan showcased its latest products and news, including the addition of IBM Bluemix – Cloud Infrastructure, Veeam and TeamViewer to its vendor portfolio, as part of the company's ongoing efforts to introduce the latest technologies and software in the Jordanian market.Building on the respect and loyalty of its business partners throughout the past three decades, Logicom Jordan honored its top partners who have helped with the development of the company in the local market.In his opening keynote address, Mr. Murad Mutawi', Logicom Jordan General Manager, highlighted the company's efforts to expand its market share in the region, in particular it reach in the Palestinian market. With this new expansion, Logicom Public Ltd. has presence throughout the Middle East, Turkey, and Europe."We are extremely proud of what we've achieved after 30 years of hard work. Logicom will maintain its position as the leading regional distributor of technology solutions and services, with the aim to better serve our clients and enhance their experiences."Mr. Mutawi' added.The one-day forum was filled with productive sessions which prompted vibrant discussions, moderated by various speakers from Logicom and its partners. This was followed by an introduction of the latest technology services and products, as well as a Q&A session. The LTF concluded with a banquet dinner for all the attendees.Logicom Jordan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Logicom Public Ltd, an international group of companies listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange and a member of the FTSE/CySE20 index. The Group's activities include the distribution of technology products, the provision of Integrated IT Networking, Telecom and Business Software Solutions, and the execution of large infrastructure projects in Cyprus.In Jordan, Logicom is the authorized distributor of Cisco, Microsoft, IBM, HP, IBM Bluemix – Cloud Infrastructure, HPE, Adobe, AutoDesk, SanDisk, Western Digital, Intel, Kingston, Citrix, Team Viewer, Qnap, APC, Veeam, LinkSys, Securifi and CommVault.