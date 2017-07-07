Country(s)
Allergies: standardisation, regulation and clinical trials breakthroughs with Stallergenes Greer, HAL Allergy, Nestle & LETI
SMi's 4th annual Allergies conference agenda will address topical themes including the current status and key challenges that the allergies industry is facing.
Allergies 2017 promises to be both a high quality meeting and a platform for discussion amongst the allergy interest groups, immunologists, research scholars and doctors. The event will also provide an informal networking opportunity where new collaborations or working partnerships are formed and old ones renewed to address topical themes including the current status and key challenges that the allergies industry is facing.
Hear more on purified allergens and immunoassays for molecular diagnostics, product standardisation and food safety from Indoor Biotechnology at this year's London based conference. Presentations and selected case studies from industry experts and chair's will include:
Discovery and early clinical evaluation of the intranasal TLR-7 agonist GSK2245035 in allergic disease
· Discovery of the potent and highly selective Toll-like receptor 7 agonist GSK2245035
· Potential mechanism of action as a disease modifying treatment
· Safety, pharmacodynamics and efficacy of intranasal TLR-7 agonist GSK2245035 in allergic rhinitis
Antoon van Oosterhout, Vice President & Head Allergic Inflammation Discovery Performance Unit, GSK
Applications and mechanisms of immunotherapy in allergic rhinitis and asthma
· Clinical and immunologic tolerance as hallmarks of successful allergen immunotherapy (AIT)
· Effect of AIT on innate effector cells
· The associated induction of distinct phenotypes of regulatory T and B cells during treatment with allergen immunotherapy
Mohamed Shamji, Senior Lecturer (Associate Professor) in Immunology and Allergy, Imperial College London
Other event highlights include:
- Featured spotlight on unique DNA based vaccines for the treatment of allergies
- Over 16 presentations from a notable panel of speakers featuring Stallergenes Greer, HAL Allergy, Nestle, LETI, Imperial College London, UCL + MORE!
- Highlight the latest innovative strategies to tackling allergies ranging from food to pollution
- Insight into molecular diagnostics and biomarkers for allergic disease
- Discuss challenges and potential solutions to in patient recruitment and phenology
- Develop a deeper understanding of the ongoing problems still facing chronic allergy sufferers
There is currently an £400 early bird discount for all registrations made before March 31st. For more registration details please visit www.allergies-
4th Allergies Conference
6th – 7th July 2017
London, UK
www.allergies-
