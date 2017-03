Allergies: standardisation, regulation and clinical trials breakthroughs with Stallergenes Greer, HAL Allergy, Nestle & LETI

SMi's 4th annual Allergies conference agenda will address topical themes including the current status and key challenges that the allergies industry is facing.

-- As a result of diagnostic technology increasing throughout the years along with the prevalence of allergic diseases, cutting edge developments in targeted drugs and preventative measures are currently revolutionising the ways in which pharmaceutical and biotech companies are addressing allergies.Allergies 2017 promises to be both a high quality meeting and a platform for discussion amongst the allergy interest groups, immunologists, research scholars and doctors. The event will also provide an informal networking opportunity where new collaborations or working partnerships are formed and old ones renewed to address topical themes including the current status and key challenges that the allergies industry is facing.Hear more on purified allergens and immunoassays for molecular diagnostics, product standardisation and food safety from Indoor Biotechnology at this year's London based conference. Presentations and selected case studies from industry experts and chair's will include:· Discovery of the potent and highly selective Toll-like receptor 7 agonist GSK2245035· Potential mechanism of action as a disease modifying treatment· Safety, pharmacodynamics and efficacy of intranasal TLR-7 agonist GSK2245035 in allergic rhinitisVice President & Head Allergic Inflammation Discovery Performance Unit,· Clinical and immunologic tolerance as hallmarks of successful allergen immunotherapy (AIT)· Effect of AIT on innate effector cells· The associated induction of distinct phenotypes of regulatory T and B cells during treatment with allergen immunotherapy, Senior Lecturer (Associate Professor) in Immunology and Allergy,Indoor Biotechnologies have now joined our sponsorship line-up alongsideOther event highlights include:- Featured spotlight on unique DNA based vaccines for the treatment of allergies- Over 16 presentations from a notable panel of speakers featuring Stallergenes Greer, HAL Allergy, Nestle, LETI, Imperial College London, UCL + MORE!- Highlight the latest innovative strategies to tackling allergies ranging from food to pollution- Insight into molecular diagnostics and biomarkers for allergic disease- Discuss challenges and potential solutions to in patient recruitment and phenology- Develop a deeper understanding of the ongoing problems still facing chronic allergy sufferersThere is currently an £400 early bird discount for all registrations made before March 31. For more registration details please visit www.allergies- event.com Allergies Conference– 7July 2017London, UK