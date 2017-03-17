News By Tag
SKIN46 Creators Of Biogenic Tattoo Ink Made Of Human or Animal Material
Memorial tattoos are more popular than ever. Swiss start-up company SKIN46 have taken the memorial tattoo to new heights, creating the world's first biogenic tattoo ink made from human or even a pet's hair. First tattoo with the ink has been done.
"I invented the SKIN46 ink and now I really have my kids', my daughter and my son, under my skin," commented Wampl. "I can now carry them with me permanently. I know this is something that will interest many people both inside and outside the tattoo world. We can't wait to see what the bright future holds for our growing company."
Among the very excited are some of the world's best tattoo artists who will be releasing testimonials both from themselves and the people who they tattoo with SKIN46 ink very soon. The name reads like a who's who of the A-list artists of the tattoo world.
To help speed up production of SKIN46 ink, the company is examining which crowdfunding platform best suits their needs and plans a second quarter 2017 launch of their crowdfunding effort. Those inside and outside the company who are familiar with the tattoo scene expect it to be a breakthrough success.
Makani Terror, a well know model in the international tattoo world and spokesperson for the company SKIN46, remarked, "This is like a memorial tattoo, but takes it to the next level. This is better than the best black ink created before, thanks to our new technology. This will definitely be a big success."
