The First Luxury Olive Oil In The World announces US Representation

-- It is with great pleasure that we announce our new business relationship with Conti Group LLC. From this March, Speiron will be represented in the U.S. market from Conti Group LLC, a valuable new business relationship. This cooperation will provide λ /lambda/ olive oil – the company's exceptional brand - the opportunity to expand to the niche U.S. luxury food market.Speiron is a Greek luxury food company, founded in 2006 by entrepreneur Giorgos Kolliopoulos. It produces award winning λ /lambda/, the first luxury olive oil in the world and currently has a presence in 3 countries from very selected outlets (among them the prestigious department stores Harrods and Fortnum & Mason in London, UK).Conti Group LLC was founded to promote prosperity in the international market, with specialization in the international commerce. With over 20 years of experience in the international market, Conti Group LLC introduces companies to new business opportunities, US and abroad.