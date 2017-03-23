Find all VR content at one place

 
HAMBURG, Germany - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- You must have heard the term virtual reality many times before, but have you ever wondered about its future and how it is already impacting our live, VR Store finds the best Virtual Reality VR apps & 3D/360° videos for Google Cardboard and Google Daydream from Google Play Store & YouTube, who don´t offer our following hot features:

VR Store has a few interesting and unique functions:

a.     Filter all available content by categories or best content.

b.     Sort by rating or number of (re-)views.

c.      Sort & start your installed VR Apps (even offline).

VR Store was developed by Virtual Vizor, a German business enterprise that makes wearable related to VR.

There is a big load of VR apps and 360° motion pictures coming to Android gadgets these days but Google Play store isn't making it easier to search for them, there is a brand new app known as VR Store that just arrived to remedy our problems.

And many more, to download please visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=info.dzire....

