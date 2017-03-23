News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Find all VR content at one place
Download VR Store -An Android App for Virtual Reality. VR Store finds the best Virtual Reality VR apps & 3D/360° videos for Google Cardboard
VR Store has a few interesting and unique functions:
a. Filter all available content by categories or best content.
b. Sort by rating or number of (re-)views.
c. Sort & start your installed VR Apps (even offline).
VR Store was developed by Virtual Vizor, a German business enterprise that makes wearable related to VR.
There is a big load of VR apps and 360° motion pictures coming to Android gadgets these days but Google Play store isn't making it easier to search for them, there is a brand new app known as VR Store that just arrived to remedy our problems.
Check out Applications of Virtual Reality
• Daydream VR
• Sports
• Made by ARLOOPA
• Made by CREANET3D
• Education
• Adventure
• 3D/360 Videos
And many more, to download please visit https://play.google.com/
Contact
Baldev
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 23, 2017