Pamukkale - The Healing Waters of Ancient Legends

-- Situated in southeastern Turkey, Pamukkale is exceptional by virtue of its superlative natural phenomena warm heavily mineralized water flowing from springs creating pools and terraces which are visually stunning. The site is also shrouded in legends of beauty and history that make Pamukkale a truly unique experience.So the story goes that a young lady bathed herself in one of Pamukkale's pristine, mineral rich pools, to emerge a stunning beauty and quickly attracted the attention of the lord of Denizli, who immediately fell in love with her and asked for her hand in marriage.Notwithstanding the authenticity of this legend, people have been flocking to seek the heeling powers of Pamukkale warm, shallow pools. This unreal landscape with its white terraces called travertines, which are sedimentary rocks deposited and formed by water with a very high mineral content from the hot springs, flowing across and down the flats for millions of years. The highest travertine terraces stretch upwards with 20 meters high cliffs and waterfalls flowing into 35 degree crystal clear pools.Pamukkale is a natural health spa. There are 17 hot springs in Pamukkale with temperature ranging from 35 degrees to 100 degrees. The water benefits human skin and eyes and helps people with high blood pressure relax and recover from medical treatment. It is also said to benefit kidney stones, stroke survivors, physical exhaustion, blood circulation and many other chronic and nutritional disorders. According to many, the water provides cure against asthma and rheumatism.People from ancient times have lived around and bathed in the pools of Pamukkale. The Romans and Greeks were in and around Pamukkale since the 4th century BC. The ancient Greco-Roman city of Hierapolis was built on top of Pamukkale's 'white castle.' The city can be clearly seen from the town of Denizli 20 kilometers away on the opposite side of the valley. Hierapolis was built and moulded into Pamukkale's travertine terraces, where the Romans and Greeks built iconic structures and buildings. Hierapolis means 'Holy City' because of its religious importance.Walking into Hierapolis through its monumental entrance which is flanked by two square towers, visitors immediately witness the majesty of the site. Theaters, temples and burial grounds speak to the city's culture and artistic heritage.The theatre was probably constructed after 60 AD and its auditorium was rebuilt many times. The ancient limestone seats were replaced with marble ones with high stage walls, beautifully rounded pillars and religious sculptures throughout the site.The Temple of Apollo is another example of Roman culture and architecture. Built opposite the theatre, the temple is adorned with Doric style marble columns. As was the case with the Delphi Temple, the temple was deliberately been built over an active fault, called the Plutonium. It was believed to have been the place where Apollo met Cibele, which made the location a very holy site for its residents and visitors. Hierapolis and Pamukkale were ultimately abandoned in the 7th century.In 1988, Pamukkale and Hierapolis were designated World Heritage Sites and today are visited by foreign and local tourists. Pamukkale, with the support of local authorities, who decided to promote the site as a spa center, is one of the most visited tourist sites in Turkey. Access to terraces is now limited to protect the sensitive natural environment. To best enjoy the pools away from mobs of tourists, local guides recommend early morning visits in the mild spring months.